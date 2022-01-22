LEWISBURG — As the seconds ticked down in overtime Saturday, Marly Walls got the ball from Taylor O'Brien on the wing and drove toward the basket.
Walls hung in the air and shot just before the buzzer, and watched as the ball rolled off the rim and out, allowing Holy Cross to escape Sojka Pavilion with a 63-62 overtime win in Patriot League women's basketball.
"It was a shot we've taken a million times in our lives, just didn't get the roll today," Walls said. "It was an open look. I just hope the next time I get that it will go in.
"I had shot two very similar shots in the game and one rolled in, and one (went) left, and I was hoping I'd get the roll. I got a pretty clean look. It felt good when it left my hand."
Bucknell (13-5, 4-3) also had a chance to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter, but O'Brien's shot missed to send the game to overtime.
"We had two really good players get shots that they make a high percentage of," Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff said. "Just didn't go in, that's basketball. But if you told me beforehand, 'That's the shot you're going to get,' I'd say, 'OK. I like our chances.'"
Cecelia Collins hit a jumper after an offensive rebound to give Bucknell an early lead in overtime. Holy Cross' Cara McCormack came back with five straight points to put the Crusaders (12-6, 6-1) ahead 61-58.
Walls, who tied her career-high with 14 points, made a floater to cut the deficit to one. O'Brien made a layup with 29 seconds left to give the Bison the lead.
Avery LaBarbera, who scored a game-high 30 points, hit a jumper with 24 seconds left to give the Crusaders a one-point lead.
"The girl is talented," Walls said. "It's hard to stop her because she has so many pitches. All respect to her. She was on tonight. She had too many open looks. Next time, we have to do better at limiting her."
After a Bucknell miss, the Bison forced a jump ball, but the arrow was pointed toward Holy Cross. Bucknell forced a turnover on the inbounds pass, setting up the last shot for Walls.
"I really thought our ladies gave a terrific physical effort," Woodruff said. "We battled. In some cases — and it's what I said to the team after the game — we were fighting Holy Cross, and a lot of times we were fighting ourselves. We'd do something really tough, give ourselves a chance, and then we'd do something totally against ourselves.
"We made a lot of good plays, and we made a lot of plays that canceled those out. At the end of the day, the negative outweighed the positive, which is why the result is was what it was."
Bucknell got off to a good start behind Walls, who scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting in the first six minutes of the game.
"I think it got us going, but one thing we have to do as a team is learn to keep it going," Walls said. "Starting off strong is good, but as a team — and as senior leaders — we've got to keep that motor going. We didn't do that today."
Part of that was because of LaBarbera, who scored nine second-quarter points, including banking in a 3-pointer from just across halfcourt to send the Crusaders into halftime with a 30-28 lead.
"It's not just that she can score, she understands defense," Woodruff said. "The best offensive players, they're not just capable of getting baskets. Their basketball IQ allows them to read the defense and make the correct offensive decision as a result. That's what really — to me — makes her an elite player."
She scored eight points in the third quarter, and nine in the fourth. LaBarbera shot 11-of-27 from the field, including 5-of-8 from 3-point range.
"Our goal was really to get her off the 3-point line," Woodruff said. "We knew we'd give her some 2s; we just wanted to make them as tough as we could. We certainly didn't want to put her on the foul line. ... Pretty good job considering she only got four free throws.
"Not at all happy with the five 3s considering that was our goal to get her off the 3-point line."
HOLY CROSS 63, BUCKNELL 62 (OT)
Holy Cross (12-6, 6-1) 63
Oluchi Ezemma 4-6 1-1 9, Janelle Allen 2-10 0-0 4, Addisyn Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Avery LaBarbera 11-27 3-4 30, Cara McCormack 4-8 2-2 13, Madison Demski 2-4 0-0 4, Kelly Petro 1-2 0-0 2, Grace Munt 0-2 1-2 1, Lindsay Berger 0-0 0-0 0, Steph Davis 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 7-9 63.
Bucknell (13-5, 4-3) 62
Emma Shaffer 3-6 0-1 6, Cecelia Collins 4-10 2-2 11, Taylor O'Brien 5-17 2-3 12, Marly Walls 6-13 0-0 14, Tai Johnson 1-7 0-0 2, Caroline Dingler 1-3 0-0 2, Carly Krsul 3-6 0-0 6, Remi Sisselman 1-4 0-0 3, Julie Kulesza 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 26-68 4-6 62.
Halftime: Holy Cross 30-28. Regulation: Tied 56-56. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 8-15 (LaBarbera 5-8, McCormack 3-5, Cross 0-1, Demski 0-1); Bucknell 6-21 (Kulesza 2-2, Walls 2-4, Sisselman 1-3, Collins 1-4, Dingler 0-1, O'Brien 0-2, Johnson 0-5). Rebounds: Holy Cross 39 (LaBarbera 11); Bucknell 42 (Krsul 9). Assists: Holy Cross 10 (three tied with 2); Bucknell 14 (Walls 5). Blocked shots: Holy Cross 3 (three tied with 1); Bucknell 3 (Krsul 2). Steals: Holy Cross 8 (three tied with 2); Bucknell 6 (Dingler 2). Turnovers: Holy Cross 16; Bucknell 17. Total fouls: Holy Cross 11; Bucknell 13. Technical fouls: Demski; Collins. A: 538.