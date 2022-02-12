LEWISBURG — With less than one minute to play, Bucknell trailed by two points, and needed a stop.
Andre Screen blocked the shot of Holy Cross star Gerrale Gates, and forced him to miss a second attempt. However, Caleb Kenney got another offensive rebound and converted a third-chance bucket.
"It's not complicated," Bucknell coach Nathan Davis said. "They came out and played harder. They got loose balls; they got rebounds; they got all the 50-50 plays. They played smarter than we did. I don't know how many points, at least eight we gave up by just handing them the ball. We're not good enough to overcome that."
Bucknell twice more cut the deficit to two in the final minute, but the Crusaders went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to grab a 78-72 win in Patriot League men's basketball Saturday.
The Bison (6-20, 3-11) twice rallied from double-digit deficits in the second half to pull within one possession, but couldn't get over the hump.
"It's hard to look at the positives, stuff like that, moral victories," Bucknell junior Xander Rice said. "I really thought there was a chance for us to quit when they were making a bunch of shots and a few bounces didn't go our way. We didn't quit, and we kept playing."
Gates hit a baseline jumper with 16:07 to play to put the Crusaders (8-16, 6-6) ahead 47-37. That's when Rice keyed Bucknell's first big comeback.
Rice drilled a 3-pointer and was fouled, making the free throw for a four-point play. After another Gates bucket, Rice and Andrew Funk hit back-to-back 3-pointers to pull the Bison to within 51-49.
Rice finished with a game-high 21 points, despite being limited to less than six minutes in the first half because of foul trouble.
"The first half was a little frustrating because I wasn't out there," Rice said. "I thought my teammates did a great job holding it down for me. I was just trying to encourage them. At halftime, I was trying to get my body ready and back warmed up, so I could help the team."
Rice shot 6-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-5 from deep, and made all six of his free throws.
"It's definitely a little bit hard," Rice said of starting the second half. "You're a little bit slow coming out. Once my adrenaline got back going and I wasn't cold anymore, I was good."
Holy Cross answered with a 10-2 run of its own to stretch the lead to 63-53, and the Crusaders were ahead 66-55 with 6:40 to play.
The Bison again tried to come back. Funk, who finished with 16 points, scored five points in an 11-2 run that made it 68-66 with 2:23 to left.
Playing from behind was something the Bison had to do from the start. Bucknell trailed early in a back-and-forth first half that saw six ties and seven lead changes. The Crusaders led for more than 31 minutes of the game, though.
"I think it wears on you throughout the game," Davis said of playing from behind. "That was the story of the game. To start the game, we came out and gave them the ball three times in a row. We didn't even get a shot off.
"Our first eight possessions, we had six one-pass possessions. There were four turnovers and a missed layup. You can't do that. That's not how we're going to score. We've got to move the ball. We've got to value it, be strong with it."
Gates led the Crusaders with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Malachi Rhodes grabbed 10 rebounds in 15 minutes off the bench for the Bison, and Screen added eight points and nine rebounds.
The Bison are 3-3 in their last six games, after starting 0-8 in conference play.
"You never want to lose, and it's always tough losing," Rice said. "This team doesn't have any quit in it. We'll be in the gym (Sunday). We'll keep developing, and we've got another chance to get a win against Lehigh."
Davis said there were two keys for the Bison if they wanted to grab a road win against the Mountain Hawks on Monday.
"Play harder and take care of the ball," Davis said. "If we don't do those two things, we have no chance."
HOLY CROSS 78, BUCKNELL 72
Holy Cross (8-16, 6-6) 78
Gerrale Gates 8-23 3-3 19, Caleb Kenney 3-5 4-4 10, Bo Montgomery 4-7 3-3 13, Kyrell Luc 6-15 0-0 14, Nolan Dorsey 1-1 0-0 3, Louth-M Coulibaly 0-2 0-0 0, Judson Martindale 2-7 4-6 10, DaJion Humphrey 2-7 4-5 9. Totals 26-67 18-21 78.
Bucknell (6-20, 3-11) 72
Jake van der Heijden 3-4 2-5 10, Andre Screen 3-9 2-2 8, Elvin Edmonds IV 4-7 0-0 9, Andrew Funk 7-18 0-1 16, Xander Rice 6-10 6-6 21, Ian Motta 0-2 0-0 0, Malachi Rhodes 1-3 0-0 2, Alex Timmerman 3-4 0-2 6, Josh Bascoe 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Adoh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-16 72.
Halftime: Holy Cross 39-33. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 8-18 (Montgomery 2-3, Luc 2-5, Martindale 2-5, Dorsey 1-1, Humphrey 1-4); Bucknell 8-17 (Rice 3-5, van der Heijden 2-2, Funk 2-7, Edmonds 1-2, Motta 0-1). Rebounds: Holy Cross 37 (Gates 10); Bucknell 33 (Rhodes 10). Assists: Holy Cross 14 (Luc 6); Bucknell 19 (Funk 4). Blocked shots: Holy Cross 5 (Gates 2); Bucknell 9 (Screen 4). Steals: Holy Cross 6 (Kenney 2); Bucknell 5 (Edmonds 3). Turnovers: Holy Cross 9; Bucknell 13. Total fouls: Holy Cross 17; Bucknell 21. Fouled out: Montgomery; Rhodes. A: 947.