Coach Bob Chesney's Holy Cross Crusaders received 12 of 14 first-place votes in the Patriot League preseason football poll, entering the 2023 season as heavy favorites to win their fifth consecutive league crown.
Bucknell tied with Georgetown for sixth in the preseason poll of coaches and sports information directors, who cannot vote for their own teams.
The Crusaders also have the preseason offensive and defensive players of the year in senior quarterback Matthew Sluka and fifth-year linebacker Jacob Dobbs.
Chesney, a Lourdes regional graduate, led Holy Cross to a 12-1 record and a spot in the FCS quarterfinals.
Sluka and Dobbs highlight the Crusaders’ League-high 11 student-athletes on the 33-member preseason All-League team.
Bucknell put two players on the preseason team: Defensive end Tyler Alston and placekicker Matt Schearer.
Alston led the Bison and ranked sixth in the Patriot League with six sacks. He was also sixth on the roster and first among linemen with 42 total tackles (3.8 pg). Alston was second on the team with seven tackles for loss, playing a hybrid linebacker position.
Schearer, a sophomore, drilled a 48-yard field goal along with the eventual game-winner at Lehigh last October along with a crucial 50-yard field goal during a 3-for-3 performance at Georgetown. It was also the longest-made field goal by a Bucknell kicker since 1981. Schearer made 8-of-10 field goals and 8-of-9 PATs.
The 2023 Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team is led by 11 seniors and nine players entering the season as fifth-years or graduate students. Nine juniors made the preseason squad, including Colgate quarterback Michael Brescia, the 2021 Patriot League Rookie of the Year.
2023 Patriot League Football Preseason Poll
1. Holy Cross, 72 points (12 first-place votes)
2. Fordham, 62 (2)
3. Colgate, 51
4. Lafayette, 39
5. Lehigh, 32
6T. Bucknell, 19
6T. Georgetown, 19
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Sr., QB
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 5th, LB
2023 Patriot League Football Preseason All-League Team
Offense
QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Sr.; QB: Michael Brescia, Colgate, Jr. (at-large)
RB: Julius Loughridge, Fordham, Jr.; Jordan Fuller, Holy Cross, Jr.
WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Sr.; WR: MJ Wright, Fordham, Gr.; WR: Mekai Felton, Fordham, Sr.; WR: Geoffrey Jamiel, Lehigh, So.
TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, 5th; TE: Mason Gilbert, Lafayette, Sr.
OL: Bardhyl Gashi, Colgate, Sr.; Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Sr.; OL: Eric Schon, Holy Cross, Sr.; OL: C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross, 5th; OL: Lucas Portes, Fordham, Sr.
Defense
DL: Tyler Alston, Bucknell, Sr.; Matt Jaworski, Fordham, Jr.; Ibri Harrell, Georgetown, Jr.; Mateen Ibirogba, Georgetown, So.
LB: Tyler Flick, Colgate, 5th; James Conway, Fordham, Jr.; Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 5th; Marco Olivas, Lafayette, 5th; Mike DeNucci, Lehigh, Sr.
DB: Owen Goss, Colgate, Sr.; Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, 5th; Wedner Cadet, Georgetown, So.; Stephen Williams II, Fordham, Gr.; Saiku White, Lafayette, Jr.
Special teams:
PK: Matt Schearer, Bucknell, So.
P: Shelby Pruett, Colgate, Jr.
Return Specialist: Justin Shorter, Holy Cross, Jr.
Special Teams Non-Specialist: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, 5th