WORCESTER, Mass. — After a close first half, Holy Cross pulled away from the Bucknell women's basketball on Saturday for a 69-50 win.
Tai Johnson led the Bison with 14 points, and Isabella King added 12, but the Bison were stymied in the second half as they were held to 19 points after scoring 31 in the first half. The Bison fell to 6-13 overall and 2-6 in Patriot League play as the Crusaders improved to 16-3 overall and remained perfect in Patriot League competition at 8-0.
The game was tight at halftime as Holy Cross clung to a 32-31 margin, but the Bison were limited to just six points in the third quarter.
Holy Cross was led by Cara McCormack who poured in 20 points to lead all scorers.
Bucknell shot 42.9% on 21-of-49 shooting while Holy Cross made their baskets at a 26-of-55 (47.3%) mark.
Holy Cross 69, Bucknell 50
BUCKNELL (6-13, 2-6) 50
Johnson 7-12 0-0 14; King 5-6 0-0 12; Theodorsson 2-7 0-0 5; Shaffer 1-4 2-3 4; Dingler 0-2 0-0 0; Sullivan 2-4 2-2 6; Sisselman 2-9 0-0 4; Reinbeau 1-2 0-0 3; Kulesza 1-3 0-0 2; Dave 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 4-5 50.
HOLY CROSS (16-3, 8-0) 69
McCormack 7-13 1-2 20; Power-Cassidy 3-9 6-6 12; Berger 5-8 1-2 11; Cross 3-6 2-2 9; Flanagan 1-3 0-0 2; Foreman 3-7 1-1 7; Wright 2-4 0-0 4; Munt 1-1 0-0 2; Cahalan 1-2 0-0 2; Donnelly 0-3 0-0 0; Huber 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 11-13 69.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;15;16;6;13 — 50
Holy Cross;19;13;15;22 — 69
3-point goals: Bucknell 4-10 (King 2-3, Theodorsson 1-1; Sisselam 0-4, Reinbeau 1-2), Holy Cross 6-13 (McCormack 5-8, Power-Cassidy 0-1, Cross 1-2, Donnelly 0-2). Rebounds: Bucknell 24 (Theodorsson 7), Holy Cross 34 (Berger 10). Assists: Bucknell 7 (King, Dingler 2), Holy Cross 14 (Power-Cassidy 4).