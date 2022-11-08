MIDDLEBURG — Despite a testy start to the season — and sporting a lineup featuring seven senior starters — Cory Fronk tried to put his East Juniata soccer program in position to mine as much gold as possible.
And while Fronk’s Tigers pocketed two championships just in the past few weeks — a Tri-Valley League crown was followed by an overtime victory in the District 4 Class A final — a third isn’t going to happen.
A determined Holy Cross side made certain that wouldn’t occur.
Getting a pair of second-half finishes from Jacque Kakareka — the latter snapping a tie with 19:16 remaining — Holy Cross brought EJ’s splendid season to an end by rallying for a 2-1 victory in the opening round of the PIAA’s win-or-go-home Class A tournament at chilly Sports Boosters Park.
Josh Mease added seven saves for the Crusaders (16-1-2), including several first-half dandies that kept the District 2 champs from falling deeper in arrears. Joe Dodgson’s squad will meet District 11 champ Moravian Academy in Saturday’s quarterfinal round at a site and time to be determined.
Josef Book’s perfectly placed header off an Owen Dressler corner kick staked EJ to a 1-0 lead with 22:02 gone. Jack Hoffman chipped in four saves for the Tigers, who carried an 18-game winning streak into the match.
Unfortunately, EJ’s nifty run wouldn’t stretch any longer.
“At the beginning of the season, I wanted to see us winning as many titles as we could,” said Fronk, whose Tigers were 1-3-1 after five starts. “We won two of them but winning the state tournament is a tall order.
“Winning 18 in a row, once we got going, is pretty stout.”
While the trio of Book, Landon Clayton and Clark Ritzman were focused on limiting Holy Cross’ remarkably productive Ron Prislupski — Prislupski came in Tuesday night with 50 goals just this season and 160 since his high school career began — that allowed options two, three, four and even five to find room to operate.
And with Kakareka maneuvering on the left wing as Aiden McCoy had plenty of time on the right to choose where he wanted to send the ball — or shoot — his dish found Kakareka waiting to unload. One strike later, Holy Cross had the lead it desperately wanted and EJ was going to need to play uphill to find an equalizer.
Since the Crusaders really clogged the middle and sent numbers after target forward Jake Brackbill, Dodgson’s bunch was going to force someone else to stick a ball in the back of the net. And a game-tying or game-winning finish was going to be initiated with play on the flanks, yet chances were few the rest of the way.
Dontae Martin had a chance with 90 seconds left, but Mease easily handled his soft header as Holy Cross was able to milk sizable chunks of the clock while preventing another EJ score — and it worked.
Two championships would be EJ’s max.
“It is a good haul,” Book said. “We really thought we could have done better. We thought if we could get away with a win here, we could go on for a state championship.
“Unfortunately, some things don’t work out in the end.”
Or in the opening half, when Fronk’s group generated opportunities before and after Book’s finish that Mease was able to get his dependable mitts on and prevent further damage. One ball that Mease could not get to was a Dressler rip that glanced off the crossbar and caromed back into play.
Still 1-0 at the break, Kakareka punctuated a quick counter by turning a Prislupski dish into a game-tying finish from the left wing that creased the side netting behind the right post.
Eventually, Kakareka’s second score was enough to end EJ’s season.
PIAA CLASS FIRST ROUND
at Midd-West HS
Holy Cross 2, East Juniata 1
First half
EJ- EJ-Josef Book (Owen Dressler), 22:02.
Second half
HC-Jacque Kakareka (Ron Prislupski), 47:34; HC-Kakareka (Aiden McCoy), 60:44.
Shots: EJ 9-7. Corners: HC 8-6. Saves: Holy Cross, Josh Mease (7 saves); East Juniata, Jack Hoffman (5).