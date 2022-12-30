LEWISBURG — Cecelia Collins scored a game-high 16 points for Bucknell, but the Bison fell behind Holy Cross early and couldn't keep pace Friday in the teams' Patriot League opener.
Bronagh Power-Cassidy hit four of the Crusaders' seven 3-pointers, and they led by double digits in the first quarter of a 62-45 victory at Sojka Pavilion.
Holy Cross (9-3 overall, 1-0 Patriot) built an 18-7 lead in the first quarter thanks to 57.1% shooting in the period. The Crusaders extended their lead to 35-20 at halftime and led by as many as 20 points late..
Emma Shaffer pulled down nine rebounds for Bucknell (4-8, 0-1) which never led and could not draw closer than 11 points in the second half. The Bison shot 32.6% (15-for-46) in the game, including 13-of-30 (43.3%) from the free throw line.
"My biggest message to the team is keep hanging in there. Keep fighting," said Bucknell coach Trevor Woodruff, "Stay focused. Show up. I believe that is the only way you play through the difficulties of what we do in sports."
Holy Cross struck quickly, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. Bucknell fought back to make it 7-5 by the six-minute mark. After that, both teams went cold with no baskets being scored for nearly three minutes. Holy Cross broke the slump with a second-chance basket. A Crusader run made it 18-7 ahead of a Remi Sisselman 3-pointer near the end of the period.
Holy Cross soon extended its lead to 30-16. Every time the Bison scored, the Crusaders answered. By halftime, Holy Cross was up 35-20.
Bucknell was unable to creep closer than 14 points for most of the third quarter. The Bison got within 11 points late in the period, 43-32, thanks to two free throws by Collins and a single free throw from Caroline Dingler. Holy Cross prevented any momentum carrying over into the final stanza with a 3-pointer at the horn to push it back to 14 points.
Power-Cassidy led the Crusaders with 15 points, while Lindsay Berger added 10.
"There is no easy answer. There is no magic answer. There is no one play that it is going to fix everything. That continues to be true," said Woodruff. "That is what I have seen in my 20 years of coaching, and that is what we will continue to do."
Holy Cross 62, Bucknell 45
Holy Cross (9-3) 62
Bronagh Power-Cassidy 5-9 1-2 15; Kaitlyn Flanagan 2-6 2-2 7; Cara McCormack 3-13 0-0 7; Janelle Allen 3-5 0-0 6; Addisyn Cross 1-3 1-2 4; Lindsay Berger 5-6 0-0 10; Simone Foreman 4-6 1-2 9; Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly 1-5 0-0 2; Callie Wright 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-56 5-8 62.
Bucknell (4-8) 45
Cecelia Collins 5-10 6-10 16; Remi Sisselman 3-9 0-2 8; Emma Theodorsson 2-12 2-2 6; Emma Shaffer 2-7 1-8 5; Isabella King 1-3 2-2 4; Tai Johnson 1-2 0-0 2; Grace Sullivan 1-2 0-0 2; Caroline Dingler 0-0 1-2 1; Blake Matthews 0-0 1-2 1. Totals: 15-46 13-30 45.
Half: Holy Cross, 35-20. 3-point goals: Holy Cross 7-19 (Power-Cassidy 4-6; Flanagan 1-2; McCormack 1-5; Cross 1-3; Donnelly 0-2; Munt 0-1); Bucknell 2-13 (Collins 0-1; Sisselman 2-5; Theodorsson 0-5; King 0-1; Kulesza 0-1). Rebounds: Holy Cross 35 (Berger 7); Bucknell 35 (Shaffer 9); Assists: Holy Cross 13 (Flanagan 5); Bucknell 7 (Collins and Shaffer, 2 each); Steals: Holy Cross 6 (Power-Cassidy 2); Bucknell 3 (Collins, Davis, and Shaffer, 1 each). Turnovers: Bucknell 13, Holy Cross 11. Total fouls: Holy Cross 19, Bucknell 11. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None. A-509.