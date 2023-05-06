TROY — Storm Wilt clubbed a pair of home runs, and Rachel Keister added another, but Midd-West's rally came up just short of securing a doubleheader sweep of Troy in nonleague softball Saturday.
The Mustangs used a pair of Miley Beachel homers to win the opening game, 11-8. Beachel knocked in five runs in the win, while McKennin Voss drove in a pair.
In the nightcap, they fell behind 13-10 after six innings but scored twice in the bottom of the seventh. Wilt had five-RBI outing, and she and Keister each scored four times.
Game 1
Midd-West 11, Troy 8
Midd-West;003;043;1 — 11-12-3
Troy;013;100;3 — 8-7-2
Lorna Oldt and Miley Beachel. K.Ayers and L.Ridall.
WP: Oldt. LP: Ayers.
Midd-West: Rachel Keister 1-for-4, run, RBI; Storm Wilt 1-for-4, 2 runs; Beachel 3-for-4, double, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Oldt run; Grace Corkle 1 run; Teagan Schreffler 2-for-5, run; Cali Sauer 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Madi Swineford 1-for-4, double, RBI; Laryn Moser 1-for-2, RBI; Mckennin Voss 2 RBIs.
Troy: Ridall 1-for-2, double, run; M.Palmer 1-for-3, 2 RBIs; M.Stanton run; Ayers 2-for-4, run, RBI; D.Champluvier 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBIs; T.Williams 1-for-4 HR, RBI; C.Knapp 1-for-4, HR, RBI; R.Kingley 2 runs.
Game 2
Troy 13, Midd-West 12
Troy;020;506;0 — 13-13-2
Midd-West;212;230;2 — 12-15-3
Ayers and Ridall. Emma Wagner, Beachel, and Oldt.
WP: Ayers. LP: Wagner.
Troy: Ridall 1-for-5, 2 runs; Palmer run; Stanton 1-for-5; Ayers 1-for-2, run, RBI; Champluvier 2-for-4, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Williams 1-for-3, HR, 2 runs, RBI; A. James 3-for-4, run; Knapp 1-for-4, double, 2 RBIs; Kingley 3-for-4, double, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs; A.White 1 run; L.Reed 1 run.
Midd-West: Keister 3-for-4, HR, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Wilt 4-for-5, 2 HRs, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Sarah Shupp 2-for-4, double, run; Beachel 2-for-4, RBI; Oldt run; Schreffler RBI; Sauer 2-for-4, RBI; Swineford 1-for-4, run; Voss 1-for-3, run.