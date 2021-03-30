On Sunday, Mike Woodson became Indiana’s 30th men’s head basketball coach.
The former Hoosier and NBA player and coach was formally introduced during a Monday press conference in Bloomington. Woodson played for legendary IU coach Bobby Knight from 1976-1980 before being selected by the New York Knicks as the 12th overall pick during the 1980 NBA Draft.
He accumulated 2,062 points during his IU career.
Woodson played in the NBA until the 1991 season, and he began his coaching career in 1996 as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. His NBA coaching stops have taken him to Cleveland, Philadelphia, Detroit, Atlanta, the Los Angeles Clippers and New York.
In 2004, Woodson was an assistant on the Pistons team that won an NBA title.
Earlier this month, Indiana fired four-year head coach Archie Miller, who compiled a 67-58 record during his tenure in Bloomington.
IU women reach Elite Eight
The Indiana women’s basketball team became the first representative from the Big Ten to secure its spot in the Elite Eight.
No. 4 Indiana (21-5) defeated No. 1 North Carolina State, 73-70, on Saturday in the Sweet 16 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Monday’s Elite Eight appearance marks the first in the history of the Hoosiers’ program. Indiana earns tournament wins against No. 13 Virginia Commonwealth University (63-32), No. 12 Belmont (70-48) and the top-ranked Wolfpack during the tournament.
“We’ve said from one day we were going to build this thing brick by brick, we weren’t going to try to skip steps,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “We were going to get the players in this program that fit me, our staff, the work ethic. We were going to be not just in the peaks but in the valleys with them every day. That’s just how we’ve carried ourselves.”
Indiana’s Keyanna Warthen now lays claim to being the program’s all-time wins leader with 89 career victories. She surpassed former Hoosiers hoopster Kym Royster, who played from 2014-2018.
Indiana’s Ali Patberg is averaging 15.6 points through the Hoosiers’ three tournament contests. She recorded 17 points against the Wolfpack, Indiana snapped an 11-game North Carolina State win streak.
“I said this last time after our last win, but we came to win it all,” Patberg said over the weekend. “We weren’t here to get to a Sweet 16, then to an Elite Eight. We want to keep going. It was fun celebrating out there. I think I said last time, it’s a 24-hour rule, but it’s got to be a lot shorter this time.”
Wolverines roll
past Florida State
In the men’s tournament, No. 1 Michigan didn’t appear to be too hampered from the absence of second-leading scorer Isaiah Livers as the Wolverines advanced their fourth Elite Eight appearance since 2013 with a 76-58 win against No. 4 Florida State in the Sweet 16 on Sunday at Bankers Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Wolverines will play No. 11 UCLA on Tuesday in the Elite Eight.
The Big Ten regular-season champions were led by Hunter Dickinson’s and Brandon Johns Jr.’s 14-point outings. Franz Wagner ended with 13 points. The Wolverines were 29-for-59 (49.2%) from the field.
“I think it’s been all season, to be honest,” Wagner said of Michigan’s well-rounded scoring output against Florida State. “Actually, without Isaiah, we have another weapon that’s not out there, but I think we’ve seen all season that we have multiple guys that can score a lot of points. They’re great shooters from the outside and a threat offensively.”
The Big Ten sent an NCAA-best nine teams to the NCAA Tournament: No. 1 Illinois, No. 2 Iowa, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Purdue, No. 9 Wisconsin, No. 10 Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland and No. 11 Michigan State.
Michigan remains the lone men’s team standing.
Second-year Michigan coach Juwan Howard played in three Elite Eight contests as a member of the Wolverines.
“Our guys do an amazing job of celebrating one another’s success because it’s a brotherhood that’s special,” Howard said. “It’s not just a word when you talk about family and brotherhood. Those guys really believe it and buy into it because that’s the care and love that they have for each other.