Indiana had been close for the last two years.
It took a nine-minute, fourth-quarter drive last year for Penn State to put the Hoosiers away by a touchdown. The year before, the Nittany Lions escaped Indiana’s Memorial Stadium with a five-point victory.
Fans from both programs knew this year’s contest would likely follow the same pattern.
After Michael Penix Jr. threw a well-placed ball to the corner of the end zone into the hands of Hoosiers’ dynamic playmaker Whop Philyor in overtime to trim Indiana’s deficit to one point, it almost seemed a given that Hoosiers’ coach Tom Allen would go for the win rather than be content with an extra point to tie the score.
The fourth-year coach’s confidence was rewarded with a game-winning touchdown courtesy of Penix, and Indiana nabbed its first win against a top-10 program since 1987.
Sure, No. 8 Penn State was without preseason All-America linebacker Micah Parsons, who decided to opt out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns. The Nittany Lions were also dealt an unexpected loss last week when they learned they’d be without 2019 leading rusher Journey Brown, who is out with an undisclosed health issue.
Indiana, however, made the plays it needed to win just the second game against Penn State in the 24-game series.
It didn’t matter that Penn State outgained Indiana by 277 yards. Forget the fact that the Nittany Lions rattled off 11 more first downs. The Hoosiers also didn’t seem to be deterred by the fact that Penn State possessed the football for nearly 20 more minutes.
When Indiana needed a play, its players made sure they got it.
The Hoosiers led by 10 points at halftime despite mustering a mere 87 yards of offense. They did so by turning two of three first-half Penn State turnovers into points.
The first came courtesy of a 34-yard field goal by kicker Chris Campbell in the second quarter, the second via a 2-yard touchdown run by Stevie Scott III, also in the second period.
After falling behind by eight points in the fourth quarter, Penix commanded the Indiana offense with confidence as he marched his team 75 yards for a touchdown, completing passes of 12, 13, 10 and 5 yards to his receivers. It was fitting that he had the score-tying 1-yard touchdown rush with 22 seconds left in regulation.
Even after Penn State responded by scoring first in the opening overtime period, Indiana didn’t flinch. Instead, Penix and Scott pushed right back as the duo single-handedly contributed on a four-play drive that gave the Hoosiers third-and-goal from Penn State’s 9-yard line.
Philyor — who missed most of last year’s loss in State College — was largely kept quiet up until the point when his fourth catch of the night set up Penix’s game-winning 2-point run.
Anyone who followed Indiana as it rattled off eight wins, and played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl last year should hardly be surprised by the Hoosiers’ upset of the eighth-ranked team in the country. Penn State coach James Franklin last week said he believes this year’s Indiana team to be the most talented he’s faced during his tenure in State College.
Indiana’s momentum has been building for a while now, and the Hoosiers appear to have learned how to seize the opportunity.