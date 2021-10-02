MILTON — Sarah Hoover is known for her defensive prowess on the soccer field, but the Shamokin senior provided an offensive spark Saturday.
Hoover scored the only first-half goal and assisted on another goal to help the Indians defeat Milton 3-2 in Heartland Athletic Conference crossover girls soccer action.
"We worked well as a team," Hoover said. "We talked and found feet. We all believe in each other and work together greatly."
Heading into the game, things seemed to be against the Indians. After winning its first four games, Shamokin had lost three of four. Plus the Indians were facing one of the best teams in the district on the road without a starter — Kennedy Petrovich, who was competing at the District 4 golf tournament.
"It was a great team effort," Shamokin coach Todd Nye said. "We also had two girls who just got done running (cross-country) at Bloomsburg this morning in the invitational.
"Kam Kramer came in and probably ran another mile. She continued to hustle. She just went at it."
It was the defense and Hoover that sent the Indians (6-3) to halftime with the lead.
Hoover received a short corner and sent a ball toward the goal. It bounced untouched through a group of players from both teams and into the side of the net for a 1-0 Shamokin lead.
"My coach just tells me to kick it because I have a strong kick and I can get them in there, so I took it," Hoover said.
That was another moment of frustration for Milton coach Rod Harris.
"We didn't come to play today for some reason," Harris said. "That's the only game this season that we did not show up at all ready to play.
"I wish I had the answer because if I did, I would make sure it never happened again. That's the flattest I've ever seen us play."
Any sparks for the Black Panthers (7-2-1) early were snuffed out by the Shamokin defense.
Fifteen minutes into the game, Shamokin's Ally Waugh made a great hustle play to stop a Milton breakaway. With 15:30 to play in the half, Milton's Janae Bergey sent a nice pass forward to Leah Walter, who ripped a shot that forced a diving save by Shamokin goalie Delilah Nazih.
Nazih and Waugh combined to stop a Bergey breakaway with fewer than four minutes left in the first half.
"They have a solid defense," Bergey said. "We definitely had opportunities that we should have taken advantage of. We just didn't get there. I think we had some unlucky plays."
Shamokin doubled its lead just 40 seconds into the second half. Hoover played a free kick into the box to Sadie Komara, who gathered the ball to get open and then buried it into the back of the net from 6 yards out.
"I always look for Sadie," Hoover said with a laugh. "I know Sadie can get a foot on it, or get a head on it, she'll get it in."
Komara later controlled a loose ball and drilled a goal from 20 yards to up the Indians' lead to 3-0 with 24 minutes to play.
"The girls played well," Nye said. "They hustled; they communicated; they were first to the ball."
That third goal seemed to wake up the Black Panthers a bit.
Walter soon played a diagonal pass ahead to Bergey, who dribbled the end line and sent a ball across the face of the goal. Ryen Roush was waiting at the back post to tap it in and get Milton on the board.
"They showed some fight, but even once we scored one, I didn't see the intensity," Harris said. "I'm hoping that's a one-and-done thing, and we can recover next week."
Seven minutes later, Bergey ripped a shot that seemed destined for the back of the net, but Shamokin's Maddison Lippay jumped in front of it at the last second for the Indians' fourth standout defensive play of the game.
"They were hungry, trying to find a way to win," Nye said. "They stepped up. ... When a bounce didn't go our way, we had another girl ready to recover."
With four minutes to play, Milton's Mackenzie Lopez banged a shot off the post from 40 yards out on a free kick.
"The last 20 minutes were definitely the best 20 minutes of the game," Bergey said. "We gave everything we could at the end. It just didn't work out for us."
Milton was awarded a penalty kick with 58 seconds left after Shamokin was called for a handball in the box. Bergey scored on the PK for her 50th career goal.
"It's really cool being able to do that," Bergey said. "I couldn't do it without my team. It's been a long run. It's been fun.
"I wish I would have done it in a win, but things happen."
Shamokin salted away the final minute to grab the win.
"It makes us know that we can face anything and accomplish anything. We can put a good fight up to any team," Hoover said.
"This just puts up one step closer to our goal," Nye added. "We've got to qualify for districts. The Heartland Conference, you never know how anybody is going to come out; they're all good squads. You've just got to be able to find a way to win."
Milton, which won its first seven games and was unbeaten through eight, dropped its second in a row after losing to unbeaten Central Columbia in overtime Wednesday.
"I think it's just a little bump in the road," Bergey said. "It's midway through the season, and we have eight good (games) under us. I think we'll be right back at it."
SHAMOKIN 3, MILTON 2
First half
S-Sarah Hoover, 32:36.
Second half
S-Sadie Komara (Hoover), 40:40; S-Komara, 55:59; M-Ryen Roush (Janae Bergey), 61:03; M-Bergey (PK) 79:02.
Shots on goal: S, 9-7. Corners: S, 6-4. Saves: Shamokin 5 (Delilah Nazih); Milton 6 (Morgan Reiner).