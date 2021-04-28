SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Among the many impressive aspects of Selinsgrove's 13-0 win over South Williamsport on Wednesday was Teague Hoover's willingness to walk away from a potential no-hitter.
The junior right-hander was dominant through four innings of the nonleague game, striking out nine while seeing only four Mountaineers put the ball in play. However, after the Seals posted consecutive big offensive innings — during which Hoover had a pair of run-scoring hits — he opted to hand the ball to teammate Carter Horten, who quickly closed the five-inning no-no.
The Selinsgrove duo also combined for a five-inning no-hitter against Shamokin on April 2.
"Yeah, it's a 'no-hitter,' but I feel like focusing on my (well-being) would be better," Hoover said. "We were beating them 13-0 so there was really no reason for me to try to finish that. I did my job, and Carter has been really good in relief."
Hoover had just 5 1/3 varsity innings on his arm prior to this season, so the starter's workload put some early strain on his shoulder. He had eight days' rest entering Wednesday's game, and the sudden 80-degree temperature was a welcome change. The result was a fairly untouchable fastball that he featured almost exclusively in his first look at the Mountaineers' batting order, striking out six of nine over three perfect innings. He mixed his curveball during a 15-pitch fourth and struck out the side, stranding one runner who reached on an infield error.
"I warmed up today and felt really good, came out strong, and both pitches were working good," he said. "I felt really good with my fastball. I felt like I could put it up and away, maybe outside and inside, little low, and I felt it was working really well.
"I just went out and did my thing. Threw strikes."
Hoover improved to 4-1 with a 1.02 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 27 1/3 innings this season, proving a strong complement to ace righty Ryan Reich (3-0, 1.52), a Seton Hall commit.
"Teague pitched the best game of his life," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "I think that was fantastic. I thought he was unbelievable, and I think he's only going to get stronger. He's just getting better and better and better."
The Seals (9-3) backed Hoover with 13 runs on nine hits, breaking open a scoreless game with four runs in the third and nine more in the fourth. They ended South Williamsport's four-game win streak — a sequence that included a 2-1 win over Danville and began shortly after a 7-4 win at Central Columbia which is the Blue Jays' lone loss. If the season ended today, the Mountaineers (8-3) would be seeded second in the District 4 Class 2A field.
"Our boys showed up to play," Beiler said. "First two innings I was a little bit worried — their guy was throwing pretty hard and had nice cut movement on his fastball — and then we started doing things right by making him work a little bit. Then, when he came to us, we drove it up the middle and started putting it all together. It really all came together."
South Williamsport senior Sam Hostrander, a tall righty, worked around a two-out walk to Hoover in the first inning, stranding him at third base with the first of four consecutive strikeouts. In the third, Selinsgrove freshman Tucker Teats worked a one-out walk and leadoff hitter Brandon Hile took a four-pitch pass. Nate Schon's scorcher to shortstop was misplayed, allowing Tucker to score, and Hoover followed with the game's first hit, an RBI-liner to center.
"(Hostrander), his fastball cut like nothing we've ever seen before. It tailed so hard outside that it was really hard to pick it up," said Ryan Aument, whose sacrifice fly was compounded by an outfield throwing error, allowing Schon and Hoover to score for a 4-0 lead.
"We said we had to focus on (hitting) up the middle and taking that ball away, (and) we came out the next inning and did just that."
In the fifth, Selinsgrove sent 13 batters to the plate and scored nine runs on eight hits against Mounties reliever Ian Rhea. At one point, six of seven Seals drove in single runs, including four in a row with Schon (sacrifice fly), Hoover (double), Aument (single) and Randy Richter (single). Reich capped the scoring with an RBI triple and his run on Josh Domaracki's long sac fly to right for a 13-0 lead.
"The bats have been really good," said Hoover, who was 2-for-2. "Usually it starts in the first inning, but we have some good bats and when we get them rolling in the first couple innings I think it's really hard for teams to try and come back."
Despite striking out nine — his third outing with eight or more strikeouts in five starts — Hoover needed just 58 pitches (48 strikes) to finish four innings. He started six of 13 batters with an 0-2 count, and went to a two-ball count on just one batter.
"That was the best performance I've seen him throw in a while," said Aument, Selinsgrove's catcher. "I mean, he was just painting the corner, making my job easy — sticking them right there. They couldn't really do anything. Every time he comes out, it's phenomenal. He's just better and better. It's crazy. It really is."
Horten, a senior righty, dropped his ERA to 2.10 with a 10-pitch after Hoover moved to shortstop.
"Both our (starting) guys, Ryan Reich and Teague, they just want to be strong as we get closer to the postseason," Belier said. "So any chance we get that we can pull them out in a safe situation, I think we're going to try and do that."
Selinsgrove 13, South Williamsport 0 (5 inn.)
Selinsgrove;004;90;— 13-9-1
South Williamsport;000;00;— 0-0-5
Teague Hoover, Carter Horten (5) and Ryan Aument, Josiah Foss (5). Sam Hostrander, Ian Rhea (4), Alex Neidig (5) and Trent Hampton.
WP: Hoover. LP: Hostrander.
Selinsgrove: Brandon Hile 1-for-3, 2 runs; Nate Schon run, RBI; Hoover 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryan Aument 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Randy Richter 1-for-2, RBI; Gannon Steimling 1-for-3, run; Ryan Reich 1-for-2, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Josh Domaracki run, RBI; Tucker Teats 2-for-2, 2 runs.