SELINSGROVE — Joey Hoover tallied six goals and five assists as Selinsgrove rolled to a 24-1 win over Mifflin County in boys lacrosse action on Wednesday.
Vance Metzger scored five goals, and freshman Jake Keeney chipped in four goals for Selinsgrove, which led 18-1 at halftime.
Ryan Moyer scored three goals, Caden Baer added two goals, while Mason Beaver, Garrett Howell, Dom Cecco and Aaron Rothermel all scored goals for the Seals (6-1 overall, 4-0 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League).
Howell had three assists, Baer had two assists, while Beaver, Ty Ritter, Rothermel and Val Barillio each had assists for Selinsgrove.
Wyoming Seminary 12, Lewisburg 4
LEWISBURG — Rowen Martin, Matt Spaulding, Collin Starr and Matt Reish all scored for the Green Dragons in the nonleague loss.
Wyoming Seminary scored three goals in each quarter, while improving to 8-0.
Seminary is the only team to beat Selinsgrove this season.