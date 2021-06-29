Teague Hoover sought out Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler in the visitor’s dugout soon after an especially stinging mid-May loss.
The Seals junior had a gnawing question about his play, and he humbled himself to ask when it troubled him most.
“He came up to me and said, ‘Coach, what can I do to help this team more?’” Beiler recalled. “Now, he was crushing it at the time, just on the biggest hot streak. So I just said, ‘Teague, you’re already doing it.’ He was stealing every base possible, driving in runs, getting on base; when he got the ball to pitch he was dominant. I said, ‘I can’t ask for more than what you’re doing.’”
Hoover was in the midst of a season that would stamp him as one of the area’s two or three best players. He wasn’t plying Beiler for “attaboys,” though. He’s as authentic as his leather glove.
“I asked if maybe he saw something I could have done better or different, something I can work on,” Hoover said. “When he told me I was doing everything we expect you to do, I took it as a good sign, that I’m doing my part and playing my role.”
To Hoover, asking for constructive criticism is no less vital to his regimen than taking extra grounders after practice.
“You have to understand, he wants to be the absolute best player he can possibly be, and he’s always striving for perfection — for himself and for the betterment of his team,” said Beiler. “This guy wants to be fantastic himself, but also to improve and help the team succeed.
“I mean, he comes up to me in the middle of the hottest streak of his life and, with a solemn, straight face, asks, ‘What more can I do to help the team?’ I was like, ‘You’re doing it, man.’”
Hoover couldn’t have been much better in 2021. He led the Valley in batting with a .468 average (29-of-62) and with seven pitching victories (7-1), a number matched by East Juniata senior Daniel Kanagy. He had three times as many games with multiple hits (nine) than with none (three), and his strikeout-to-walk ratio on the bump was better than 4-to-1 (58 to 13).
The numbers were extraordinary across the board for the shortstop-turned-pitching ace who was named The Daily Item Baseball Player of the Year.
“I think even though we lost our first district game, which was a little heart-breaking, the last couple weeks we played some very good baseball,” Hoover said. “At the end of the day I do put a lot of pressure on myself, and I do have to have faith in my teammates because it’s me and eight other guys out there. I have to believe in them and realize I can’t do everything myself.”
As a freshman two years ago, Hoover led the Seals in batting (.364), runs scored (29) and stolen bases (23) during a state championship season. His sophomore year was wiped out by the coronavirus pandemic, delaying his ascent to varsity starting pitcher. He struck out eight in three no-hit innings to win his debut, and cemented the 1A label alongside teammate Ryan Reich, a Division I pledge.
Armed with three pitches fronted by a blazing fastball, Hoover went 7-1 (1 save) with a 1.83 ERA and 1.12 WHIP. He struck out 58 batters and walked just 13 in 42 innings. He was part of two combined no-hitters with senior reliever Carter Horten, including a four-inning stint with nine strikeouts and no walks at South Williamsport, a District 4 Class 2A semifinalist that won 16 games.
“South Williamsport was the game, pitching-wise, where, in my mind, I felt like, ‘Wow! He’s the real deal on the mound, too,’” said Beiler. “Hitting, I think he was hot from Day One. He gave us what we expected at the plate and on the field, and more than we expected on the mound.”
In addition to his .364 batting average, Hoover knocked in 17 runs and belted team-bests of six doubles and four homers with one triple. He posted a 1.317 OPS, bolstered by a .790 slugging pct.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Hoover’s season, however, was that his batting average was slightly higher on the days he was the starting pitcher (.500; 12-for-24) than when he wasn’t (.447; 17-for-38). It was a dynamic he considered in advance of the season — not wanting a poor at-bat to affect his pitching or vice versa — because he hadn’t pitched much on the high school level.
“My mindset was I’d rather do super, super good pitching, and then if I get a hit or I don’t it’s whatever,” he said. “There were some games I did pitch fairly well and maybe had one hit in four plate appearances, like during our third game against Williamsport. I just said to myself, ‘Hey, I did my job with pitching.’ So (that statistic) actually kind of surprised me because when I’m pitching and hitting I thought I’d do a little worse job at the plate.”
Hoover was a honored as a Class 4A all-state defensive back in the winter after leading the Seals with 90 tackles, but he’s focused on finding a college baseball home. His hope is to play in the middle infield rather than become a full-time pitcher at the next level.
“He was our best hitter as a freshman; I think he would have been our MVP last year; and I think he’s just going to get better and better,” said Beiler. “You put him on almost any team, I think he’d rise to the top. I can’t say enough about the kid. You want a Teague Hoover on your team.”