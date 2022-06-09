FREDERICKSBURG — Teague Hoover celebrated his game-ending strikeout with his arms stretched toward the sky and a casual wave to the Upper Dublin side that mocked him during his relief appearance.
Even after Thursday's state playoff game had ended, the Selinsgrove senior still brought the heat.
Hoover struck out six over 3 1/3 innings, stranding three runners in scoring position, and Tyler Swineford broke a tie with a sixth-inning single as the Seals won the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal 8-7 at Wenger Memorial Field.
"I told Teague in the dugout that we've got his back. He put it all out there for us, and we were not going to let him down," said Swineford. "There is no one like Teague Hoover. No one has that mentality. He's a bulldog. He'll do anything to win."
Hoover was called to the mound in the fourth inning after the District 1 champion Cardinals had pulled within 5-3. He got out of the inning, stranding a runner at third base, then pitched the last three frames with little more than a fastball.
The right-hander who pledged to play college ball at Indiana (Pa.), found out early in Upper Dublin's four-run fifth that he had no feel for his secondary pitches. The Cardinals (18-7) surged into the lead, but Hoover shut them down over the final two innings by pumping heater after heater.
"My curveball, my change-up — I couldn't really grip it. I was kinda just fastball, fastball, fastball," he said. "I tried to mix up my looks, my location, and that definitely worked. The biggest thing was location. That's a big thing for me."
In no way did Selinsgrove want to feed fastballs to an Upper Dauphin lineup full of upperclassmen and potent left-handed bats (six of the first seven in its batting order). Hoover, however, had no choice. Already hampered by a sore hamstring, he admitted to throwing 70-plus fastballs among his 80 pitches.
"Teague's a special person," said Seals coach Brent Beiler. "He's got to believe in what he's throwing, and in the end I was sending (pitches) in but he wanted to stick with the fastball. Gannon (Steimling, the Seals catcher) looked at me one time like, (I don't know what to do), I said, 'Just let him throw whatever he wants.' He's got to believe in it."
Upper Dublin — which had won six straight, the last four in walk-offs — touched Hoover for four runs on three hits, a walk and a hit batsman in the fifth to go up 7-5. He had an 0-2 count on the 8-hole batter before hitting him in the back with a rare curve. That helped turn over the lineup to Kyle Rizzo, whose two-run single broke the tie.
"They could hit the ball, definitely," Hoover said. "Anywhere I put it, it seemed like they were just finding the barrel. Props to them."
Just like he did in the fourth, though, Hoover stranded a runner at third base. He did the same in the sixth, following a one-out double by Ethan Madnick and a two-out walk. He capped both the fifth and sixth innings with swinging strikeouts on fastballs.
"I was a little worried about going to him that early. It wasn't really the game plan," said Beiler. "He's used to coming in the last two innings; he can gear up and ride on pure adrenaline.
"But he's got to be the guy to get (the last out in the fourth). I just looked at him, handed him the ball and said, 'There's nobody else I want to have this ball right now than you.'"
Swineford started the game but walked five through three innings, allowing a run and stranding five runners. He left the bases loaded in Upper Dublin's scoreless third. After allowing consecutive one-out singles in the fourth, a run on a wild pitch and another on a two-hit hit, Beiler made the pitching change.
"It was a tighter (strike) zone than we expected," Swineford said. "I felt all right, just wasn't getting some calls and they eventually started hitting me, but I kept it within reason. Limited the damage."
The Seals rallied for two runs in the home fifth to tie, loading the bases with singles from Hoover, Swineford and Mason Richter off Cardinals reliever Griffin Pestrack. Ryan Reich and Andrew Gephart then worked back-to-back run-scoring walks to make it 7-all and chase Pestrack. Freshman Austin Dahl got out of the inning, but he hit two batters around a Steimling sacrifice bunt in the sixth before Swineford delivered the go-ahead RBI to right field.
"Just went with (the pitch) — that's what I've been trying to do all season — and I got enough of it," said Swineford, who was 3-for-4.
Gephart knocked in four runs in the back-and-forth battle that sent Selinsgrove to the state semifinals for the second time in four seasons.
The Seals (22-2) will face District 12 champion Archbishop Wood in Monday's game at a site to be announced. Wood defeated District 3 champion Manheim Central, 7-0.
PIAA CLASS 5A QUARTERFINAL
At Wenger Memorial Field, Fredericksburg
SELINSGROVE 8, UPPER DUBLIN 7
Upper Dublin;100;240;0 — 7-9-0
Selinsgrove;023;021;x — 8-11-2
Justin Richman, Griffin Pestrack (4), Austin Dahl (5) and Kyle Rizzo. Tyler Swineford, Teague Hoover (4) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Hoover. LP: Dahl.
Upper Dublin: Rizzo 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Nick Lombardo 1-for-4, RBI; Leo Soriano 1-for-4, RBI; Ethan Madnick 3-for-4, double, run; Aiden McCarthy 1-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Brendan O'Brien 1-for-2, 2 runs; Dahl 1-for-4, run.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki 1-for-3, run; Caleb Hicks run; Hoover 2-for-3; Jacob Anders 2 runs; Swineford 3-for-4, run, RBI; Mason Richter 2-for-4, run, RBI; Ryan Reich 2 runs; Andrew Gephart 2-for-2, 4 RBIs; Tucker Teats 1-for-3; Ben Gearhart RBI.