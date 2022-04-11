DANVILLE — Brent Beiler's construction of an everyday Selinsgrove lineup is going to take some time, and he may not carve nine names in stone.
That's not because he doesn't know which Seals to start. It's a question of which ones to sit.
In Monday's 11-2 win over Danville, the bottom four spots in Selinsgrove's batting order — perhaps the most unsettled — were remarkably productive. A total of nine players cycled through those slots during the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I matchup, and they reached base in 12 of 16 plate appearances, leading to seven runs.
If that group was expanded to include Gannon Steimling, a first-year starting catcher batting in the No. 5 hole, the bottom five in the Seals' order reached base in 15 of 21 chances Monday, producing nine runs.
It was the key reason Selinsgrove went up 7-0 after three innings, and improved to 5-0 overall (4-0 HAC-I).
"I put guys from the bench into the game, and I feel like we're not dropping off (at the plate)," said Beiler. "I think they're handling the pressure well, and there is a little bit of pressure in winning a spot. There's a friendly competition going on, and, in the end, they all personally want to win that spot. It's certainly not locked in yet.
"I'm really happy with their approach. They looked good tonight, all of them."
First-year starters Jake Anders (2-for-3, double, RBI) and Andrew Gephart (1-for-2, double, 2 RBIs), both juniors, hit just ahead of returning senior starter Ryan Reich (2-for-3, RBI) in the No. 8 hole. All three scored two runs as they, and No. 9 Ben Gearhart, a sophomore who was twice hit by pitches, turned over the lineup in second, third and fifth innings. Selinsgrove scored nine total runs in those frames.
"Today was probably one of our best offensive games," said Seals senior Teague Hoover, who went 4-for-5 with three doubles and two RBIs. "I feel like going into the season we had the three pitchers — me, Reich and (junior Tyler) Swineford — and, personally, I felt our weakness was our hitting. (We have) a lot of new faces, and it's a work in progress. But I felt tonight we got everyone in and we've been able to see everyone's ability, and I feel like it's just going to get better."
Hoover made the last out of a 1-2-3 first inning against Ironmen starter Carl Price, a senior righty. In the second inning, however, Swineford worked a leadoff walk and Steimling was hit by a pitch ahead of an RBI single by Anders and a two-run Gephart double. A dropped flyball to right field allowed Gephart to score, and Selinsgrove made it 5-0 by scoring on the back end of a delayed double-steal.
The Seals' third and fifth innings played out similarly, with errors and hit batsman setting the table for run-producers. Reich fouled a series of four, two-strike pitches before rifling an RBI single to left field in the third as the lead grew to 7-0. Teats and Hoover then rapped run-scoring hits in the fifth, with Hoover smoking a ground-rule double to right-center for a 9-0 lead.
"We get some guys down in the count, and — credit to the Selinsgrove kids — they battled in two-strike counts," said Danville coach Devin Knorr. "They come back and work a walk, or we have a two-strike hit-by-pitch. Then a couple plays, whether they're an error or not — plays that could be made — and all of a sudden we give them a bunch of baserunners in the first three innings. We give up a big number, and that changes the complexion of the game."
The Ironmen (0-3 overall and HAC-I) also had their hands full in the batter's box with Hoover, who reached his prescribed 75 pitches just one out shy of five full innings. The reigning Daily Item Player of the Year struck out 10 — including a string of five that bridged the third and fifth innings — walked one, and allowed a pair of runs on four hits. He pitched around an infield error that opened the home first; a two-out walk in the second; and the Ironmen's first hit with one down in the third.
Mixing a hard fastball with a tough curve and an improving changeup, the IUP-bound righty fanned half of the Ironmen he faced two times through the order.
"Usually first inning or so I'm a little jittery," he said, "but then I feel like after that — second, third, fourth — I get in my groove, and from there I just roll."
Hoover, who shares starts with Reich, a Seton Hall recruit, and another flame-thrower in Swineford, is 2-0 with one save and a 1.20 ERA in four appearances. He upped his total to 25 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.
"Teague's been dynamite," said Beiler. "He was always a good pitcher, starting (games) last year, and I feel like there was a switch there against South Williamsport (nine strikeouts in four no-hit innings) that just took him to a whole new level. He's been staying at that level ever since. He wants the ball, he wants to win, and that's a guy you want to give the ball to."
Danville opened the home fifth against Hoover with consecutive singles from Connor Kozick and Cole Duffy. Ironmen junior Mason Raup — like Hoover, a two-time all-state defensive football player — followed with a rocket double to left field for two runs. Hoover then struck out the next batter to end his day with 76 pitches (53 strikes).
Swineford and Anders followed Hoover with 2 1/3 innings of no-hit relief, stranding four Ironmen on base.
"Credit Teague for throwing an outstanding game," said Knorr. "First time through the order, we saw some very good swings at fastballs. He made some adjustments and tried to change some of the looks we had against him in terms of location and pitch selection. Give him credit where credit is due."
SELINSGROVE 11, DANVILLE 2
Selinsgrove;052;021;1 — 11-13-5
Danville;000;020;0 — 2-4-3
Teague Hoover, Tyler Swineford (5), Jacob Anders (7) and Gannon Steimling. Carl Price, Ethan Arbo (3), Conner Geise (6) and Mason Raup, Jack Gibson (7).
WP: Hoover. LP: Price.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 1-for-4, run, RBI; Josh Domaracki 1-for-3; Hoover 4-for-5, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Steimling 1-for-3; Anders 2-for-3, double, 2 runs, RBI; Mason Richter 1-for-1, triple, RBI; Andrew Gephart 1-for-2, double, 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Reich 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI.
Danville: Raup 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Connor Kozick 1-for-1, run; Cole Duffy 1-for-3, run.