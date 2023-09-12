SUNBURY — Lewisburg received a first-half goal from Cohen Hoover and never looked back in a 1-0 win against Shikellamy in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division-I opener for both teams.
Lewisburg (3-1, 1-0 HAC-I) dominated possession throughout the game, especially during the first half. At first, the Braves' defense made it tough for the Green Dragons to generate offense.
Then at the 17:50 mark of the half, the Green Dragons were awarded a corner kick. Viktor Permyashkin lofted the ball on goal to Noah Pawling, who tried to head into the goal, but misfired. However, the rebound found the feet of Hoover, who nailed it into the net for the game's only goal. Hoover now has a team-leading four goals on the season.
"(Hoover) kind of has a nose for the ball and is pretty aggressive, so he's been able to do that a couple of times this year for us," said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. "He played well today."
After Hoover's goal, Lewisburg had a few opportunities to pad its lead. Later in the first half, Hoover fired a cross to Permyashkin, who almost doubled the Green Dragons' lead, but his shot sailed high of the net.
About five minutes into the second half, the Hoover-Permyashkin connection was almost successful again after Hoover attempted a shot that went wide of the net. Then, Permyashkin was awarded a penalty kick at the 6:36 mark of the half, but his shot went high up of the net.
The Green Dragons had two more opportunities to earn more breathing room. Noah Pawling attempted a shot-on-goal, but the ball went right into the hands of Shikellamy goalkeeper Nate Allar, who finished with six saves. A little later, Hoover almost scored on a breakaway, but his shot went to the left of the net.
Even though they registered 12 shots and five corner kicks, the Green Dragons only found the back of the net once.
"I thought we were able to get the result," Kettlewell said. "We got a scrappy goal and kind of controlled the play, we just didn't finish some of our opportunities."
"I'd say Shik played great defense. They did not give anything easy to us, so it was just a tough-fought game in a division battle and Shik always is."
As for Shikellamy (3-2, 0-1 HAC-I), it struggled to get the ball into Lewisburg's final third of the field after only finishing with one shot.
Lewisburg was so dominant defensively in the final third that goalkeeper Gabe Pawling did not have to make a save during the entire game.
"Evan (Gill) and Noah (Pawling) are kind of the engine of our team," Kettewell said. "They kind of kept us going and kind of stopped their attacks, so we rely on them and they always kind of bring energy for us."
"Lewisburg has some really good midfielders, so it sort of cuts down our attack ability," Shikellamy coach Jon Steese added. "They're good at winning that second ball, so they're always in your pocket ready to get the ball away from you as quickly as they can. They start a good attack out of the back too, so it keeps us on our toes and sometimes they caught us on our heels."
Lewisburg 1, Shikellamy 0
First half
L: Cohen Hoover (Noah Pawling), 17:50.
Shots: L 12-1. Corners: L 5-0. Saves: Shikellamy 6 (Nate Allar); Lewisburg 0 (Gabe Pawling).