WILLIAMSPORT — With a chance to get to the district final, and a third chance at Danville, Annie Hornberger didn't disappoint in the circle on Tuesday at Elm Park.
Hornberger struck out 10, and scattered three singles as the Indians picked up a 6-0 win over Athens in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
“She set the momentum for us in the first inning,” Shamokin coach Jared Petrovich said. “We battled. From that point forward, that’s what we did.”
The Shamokin (16-5) win sets up a third meeting with Danville (18-1) at 4:30 p.m. back at Elm Park on Thursday. Danville beat the Indians, 10-0 and 9-1 with Ironman ace Morgan Wagner striking out 19 in the second game.
Two of Athens' three hits off Hornberger came in the first inning, but Hornberger struck out the next three hitters to end the Wildcats' best scoring threat.
“I came into this game very nervous,” Hornberger said. “It was just pregame nerves. After the first two batters I knew where I had to put the ball. That’s what changed for me. I just put it where I had to put it.”
Hornberger settled in quickly after the first two hitters, starting the next seven hitters with a first-pitch strike.
The Wildcats (15-6) had just one more hit — a leadoff single to open the top of the sixth —
“It’s a good feeling knowing you can put the ball wherever you want to put it,” Hornberger said. “Once we get the run support, I feel like we have runs we can give up. We don’t have to be as tight on defense.”
Shamokin broke the scorless tie in the second inning. Brooke Sebasovich doubled. After Kate Glosek single, Lauren Noll brought the first run home with an RBI single.
Emma Kurtz added a two-run triple to give Shamokin a 3-0 lead, and all the support Hornberger would need.
Shamokin got a big boost from its bottom four hitters, which scored five of the Indians' six runs.
“We are a good hitting team,” Petrovich said. “When the top of our order isn’t hot, the middle and the bottom of the order are. We did well with the middle and bottom of our order. They did great.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 4A SEMIFINALS
At Elm Park, Williamsport
SHAMOKIN 6, ATHENS 0
Athens;000;000;0 — 0-2-3
Shamokin;030;012;x — 6-10-0
Caydence Macik and Harley Sullivan. Annie Hornberger and Kate Glosek.
WP: Hornberger. LP: Macik.
Athens: Sullivan 1-for-2.
Shamokin: Emma Kurtz 2-for-4, triple, run; Brooke Sebasovich 3-for-3, double, 2 runs.