The Associated Press
SAN FRANCISCO — Rhys Hoskins broke out a 2-for-40 slump with a pair of home runs and a career-best six RBIs, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Francisco Giants 13-6 on Saturday.
Ronald Torreyes also homered and drove in three runs as the Phillies won at San Francisco for the second time in nine games since 2018.
Bryce Harper doubled and scored. Alec Bohm had three of Philadelphia’s 16 hits and had two RBIs.
“This type of game is always fun,” Hoskins said. “It seemed like everybody got in on the fun, too. I put some good swings on some balls today and barreled some up.”
Brandon Belt and Mike Yastrzemski homered for San Francisco. The were four lead changes in the first three innings before Philadelphia pulled away.
Torreyes broke a 6-all tie with a leadoff home run against Jarlin García (0-2) in the sixth.
Hoskins hit a two-run homer off Alex Wood in a the second, a 435-foot drive to left, had an RBI double in the sixth and a three-run homer against Coner Menez in the seventh, Hoskins’ 15th home run this season.
Marlins 11, Cubs 1
CHICAGO — Adam Duvall homered twice for the second straight game, and Pablo López (3-4) pitched one-hit ball over seven innings as Miami beat Chicago.
The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games.
Duvall remained locked in after hitting a grand slam and two-run drive in Friday’s 10-2 romp. He had two-run shots in the first and third against Jake Arrieta (5-8). Jesús Sánchez added his first big league homer, and Lewin Díaz went deep.
Mets 5, Nationals 1
Nationals 6, Mets 2
WASHINGTON — Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs, and the Nationals split a doubleheader with New York.
Francisco Lindor had five RBIs on a pair of two-run homers and run-scoring single for his first big offensive game with the Mets.
Lester (1-2) was within three outs of his first shutout in seven years before José Peraza hit a two-run homer in the seventh. He gave up two runs and seven hits in six-plus innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Brad Hand earned his 14th save in 16 chances.
Robert Gsellman (0-1) took the loss in his first start of the season.
Trea Turner homered in the third, his 11th this season but first since May 17.
In the opener, Lindor homered in the first on a sinker from Joe Ross, singled in the third on a changeup for a 3-0 lead and homered in the fifth on a slider for his 12th multi-homer game. The five RBIs were his most since his career-high seven for the Indians on July 2, 2018, at Kansas City.
Ross (3-7) allowed five runs and six hits in five innings. He was coming off consecutive starts without allowing an earned run.
Padres 7, Reds 5
SAN DIEGO — Rookie Kim Ha-seong hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run with two outs in the eighth — three innings after he replaced injured star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. — and San Diego beat Cincinnati.
Kim’s homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. Building in the left field corner sent Petco Park into a frenzy on a wild day that included Tatis getting hurt again, and Reds star Joey Votto and manager David Bell getting ejected in a wild scene in the first inning.
Tatis left after apparently hurting his left shoulder diving for Tyler Naquin’s RBI single in the fifth. He was replaced by Kim, a rookie from South Korea.
Kim homered on a 1-2 pitch from Heath Hembree (1-2) to bring in Tommy Pham, aboard on a double. It was Kim’s fourth. Nabil Crismatt (2-1) got the win.
San Diego will go for a four-game sweep today. The Padres entered the series after losing 13 of 17 games. The Reds came in on a six-game winning streak.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Yankees 7, A’s 5
NEW YORK — Gio Urshela stayed in the game despite a shard of a broken bat hitting his right eye in the second inning and hit a go-ahead homer eighth as New York rallied from a three-run deficit in a victory that stopped Oakland’s seven-game winning streak.
Aroldis Chapman struck out Matt Chapman on a 103.4 mph pitch to strand two runners in the ninth for his 15th save.
Urshela singled in New York’s first run in the fourth and put the Yankees ahead 5-4 in the eighth when he lifted a 98.6 mph fastball from Jesús Luzardo (2-4) into the netting above Monument Park in center. DJ LeMahieu added a two-run single against Sergio Romo.
Chad Green (2-4) struck out the side in the eighth.
Blue Jays 10, Orioles 7
BALTIMORE — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his major-league leading 23rd homer and capped a ninth-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run double as Toronto ended a five-game skid.
Marcus Semien homered twice for Toronto, which scored six runs in the ninth off relievers Paul Fry (0-2) and Tyler Wells to stun the Orioles.
Ryan Mountcastle recorded his first career three-homer game and Cedric Mullins had his second consecutive multihomer game for Baltimore, which hit six homers in a game for the first time since Aug. 18, 2016 against Houston.
Toronto starter Alek Manoah was ejected for hitting Maikel Franco after surrendering back-to-back blasts in the fourth inning and instigating a benches-clearing incident in which no punches were thrown.
Jordan Romano (4-1) pitched two scoreless innings for Toronto.
Twins 3, Rangers 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Max Kepler scored the go-ahead run on a second consecutive wild pitch from Texas reliever John King (5-5) in the seventh inning, and Minnesota beat the Rangers.
Former Texas slugger Nelson Cruz hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, his team-leading 15th for Minnesota and the 432nd of his career to pass Cal Ripken Jr. for 49th place.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a two-run homer for the Rangers.
Caleb Thielbar (2-0) claimed the win. Taylor Rogers earned his seventh save.
Red Sox 7, Royals 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Light-hitting Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer and had three RBIs, finishing a double short of a cycle, and J.D. Martinez hit a two-run homer in Boston’s win over Kansas City.
Martín Pérez (5-4) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. Garrett Whitlock, Hirokazu Sawamura and Brandon Workman combined for four innings of four-hit shutout relief.
Brad Keller (6-7) lost his third straight start, giving up five runs, five hits and three walks in five innings.
Astros 7, White Sox 3
HOUSTON — Houston rookie Robel Garcia tied a career high with three RBIs, Carlos Correa homered, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and Chicago.
Framber Valdez (4-0) had another strong start to help the Astros to a sixth consecutive victory, tying their longest winning streak this season.
The Astros tagged Lynn (7-3), who entered with a 1.51 ERA, for eight hits and six runs — both season highs — in four innings in his shortest start of the season. Five of the runs were earned, which was also the most he’d permitted this season.
Valdez yielded six hits and three runs — two earned — in seven innings to extend his career-best streak by winning his sixth consecutive decision dating to last season.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 6, Indians 3
PITTSBURGH — Michael Perez and Bryan Reynolds each hit three-run home runs during the seventh inning, and Pittsburgh rallied past Cleveland.
Perez homered to right off Bryan Shaw (1-2) to put the Pirates ahead. Four batters later, Reynolds hit a 98 mph fastball from James Karinchak that sailed over the stands in right, bounced into the Allegheny River and was measured at 428 feet.
Down 2-0 entering the seventh, the Pirates were aided by six walks, three each by Shaw and Karinchak. It is the most walks the Pirates have drawn in an inning since also coaxing six bases on balls in 1976 against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Perez’s home run was his fifth of the season in the backup catcher’s 27 games. Prior to this season, he had gone deep just twice in 84 games.
Reynolds has a team-leading 12 homers. He has homered five times in 16 games in June while batting .345.
Pittsburgh has won the first two games of the series after entering on a 10-game losing streak.