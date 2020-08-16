The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins likes the feeling when the Phillies send ace Aaron Nola out for his start
“We’re always confident when No. 27 is on the mound,” Hoskins said.
Hoskins — at last — was able to help out Nola with a sorely needed boost at the plate, and perhaps quiet the doubters after a slow start to the season.
Hoskins shook off a slump with a three-RBI double, Jean Segura homered, and Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.
n Braves 2, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking home run off the foul pole with one out in the ninth inning, and Atlanta broke a four-game losing streak by beating first-place Miami.
Atlanta’s Max Fried pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings and was in line for his fourth victory until Monte Harrison hit his first major league homer leading off the eighth against Will Smith for a 1-all tie.
The Braves regained the lead when Duvall lunged at an outside pitch from Brandon Kintzler (1-1) and pulled it down the left field line.
Fried allowed four hits, struck out seven and lowered his ERA to 1.24, but he remained winless in five career starts against Miami.
n Brewers 6, Cubs 5, 10 innings
CHICAGO — Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Milwaukee handed Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.
Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th. Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.
Alex Claudio retired three straight batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.
David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory.
Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits, and Happ added two doubles for Chicago. Steven Souza Jr. hit his first homer since Sept. 30, 2018.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 11, Red Sox 5
NEW YORK — Next-man-up New York is at it again.
Clint Frazier homered, drove in five and made a diving catch filling in for injured right fielder Aaron Judge, Gary Sánchez went long in his third straight game, and the Yankees overcame the loss of AL batting leader DJ LeMahieu to beat Boston.
Frazier had three hits, including a three-run drive, and matched a career high in RBIs. Gio Urshela also homered for the Yankees, and Tyler Wade delivered an RBI double after replacing LeMahieu, who left with a sprained left thumb in the sixth inning.
New York has beaten Boston in eight straight meetings, its longest winning streak in the rivalry since 1985.
n Indians 3, Tigers 1
DETROIT — Shane Bieber struck out 11 in seven scoreless innings, and Cleveland beat Detroit for the 19th straight time.
Cleveland’s winning streak against one opponent is the longest since the Baltimore Orioles beat the Kansas City Royals 23 times in a row in 1969.
Bieber (4-0) allowed three hits and a walk and lowered his ERA to 1.30 in five starts this season. Bieber fanned the side in the third and fourth and added two more in the fifth.
n Twins 4, Royals 1
n Royals 4, Twins 2
MINNEAPOLIS — Whit Merrifield had three hits, including a three-run homer, to back Danny Duffy’s strong start as Kansas City took the second game of a doubleheader, and earned a split with Minnesota.
Duffy (1-2) allowed two runs — one earned — on two hits in five innings. He struck out eight for Kansas City, which has won six of its past eight games, including a home sweep of Minnesota last week. Trevor Rosenthal issued a leadoff walk in the seventh but struck out the next three batters for his fifth save.
Nelson Cruz homered in both games of the doubleheader and now has 407 career home runs.
n Astros 2, Mariners 1
HOUSTON — Rookie Cristian Javier allowed one hit over six shutout innings, Yuli Gurriel homered, and Houston edged Seattle for its third straight win.
Javier (2-1) struck out five and walked three. The 23-year-old right-hander rebounded nicely after surrendering five runs in three innings in his last start against Oakland on Aug. 9.
Javier retired 10 of the first 12 batters before Kyle Seager walked and a single by Austin Nola accounted for the Mariners’ only hit off the rookie in the fifth.
n Blue Jays-Rays suspended
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Toronto had its game against Tampa Bay suspended in the fourth inning because of rain, a hazard of playing in its temporary outdoor home in Buffalo.
Play was called at Sahlen Field with the Blue Jays about to bat in the fourth inning, and trailing 1-0. About two hours later, it became a suspended game.
The Rays and Blue Jays will resume at 1 p.m. today and finish their nine-inning game. They will then play a seven-inning game, shortened from the regularly scheduled nine innings.
INTERLEAGUE
n Orioles 7, Nationals 3
BALTIMORE — Baltimore struck early against Washington lefty Patrick Corbin, and got a home run from Rio Ruiz in a victory, capping another disappointing day for the defending World Series champions.
Light-hitting Andrew Velazquez had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who have won seven of eight — a streak that includes four victories against Washington. After losing more than 100 games in each of the past two seasons, Baltimore completed the first third of this abbreviated 60-game season with an impressive 12-8 record.
The Nationals, on the other hand, are being pressed to come up with an encore to their first major league championship. Hours after placing ailing right-hander Stephen Strasburg (hand) on the 10-day injured list, Washington fell into last place in the NL East with a 7-11 record.
n Cardinals 5, White Sox 1
n Cardinals 6, White Sox 3
CHICAGO — Paul Goldschmidt and Tyler O’Neill homered, and St. Louis completed a doubleheader sweep in St. Louis’ long-awaited return from a coronavirus outbreak.
Playing for the first time since July 29, St. Louis used solid performances by Dexter Fowler and Adam Wainwright to post a victory in Game 1. Then it battered Chicago’s bullpen in the second seven-inning game.
The reigning NL Central champions improved to 4-3 with the sweep. Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.
n A’s 7, Giants 6
SAN FRANCISCO — Mark Canha hit a go-ahead, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, and Oakland rallied late for the second straight game, slugging past San Francisco.
A night earlier, Oakland rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win 8-7 in 10 innings after Stephen Piscotty’s tying grand slam in the ninth. The A’s are an AL-best 15-6 and have a three-game winning streak.