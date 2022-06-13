The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins raised his arms in celebration on his game-ending RBI double in the ninth inning that led the Philadelphia Phillies over the Miami Marlins 3-2 Monday night.
Hoskins’ two-out hit off Anthony Bass (1-3) scored Matt Vierling, and capped a Phillies rally from a 2-1 hole in the seventh. Vierling hit a one-out single and stole second base to get into scoring position.
The Phillies have won 10 of 11 games to streak into NL wild-card contention.
Seranthony Dominguez (4-1) tossed a scoreless ninth for the win.
The Marlins led 2-1, and were in control behind ace Sandy Alcantara. Alcantara walked two runners to open the eighth but got slumping catcher J.T. Realmuto to ground into a double play. Alcantara was yanked and repeatedly slammed his mitt into water bottles in the dugout.
Steven Okert promptly gave up a tying single on the first pitch to Didi Gregorius. Alcantara sat on the dugout bench and shook his head in disbelief — his shot at his fifth straight win wasted by wildness and the bullpen.
Cardinals 7, Pirates 5
ST. LOUIS — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Dylan Carlson added a three-run blast to help St. Louis rally past Pittsburgh.
Brendan Donovan added a two-run double for St. Louis, which rallied from a 5-0 deficit.
Michael Chavis and Diego Castillo homered for the Pirates, who have lost a season-high seven straight games.
St. Louis has won six of seven against its NL Central rival this season.
Goldschmidt broke a 5-all tie with his 13th homer off reliever Chris Stratton (3-3).
Carlson punctuated a five-run outburst in the sixth with a three-run homer that tied the game.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Blue Jays 11, Orioles 1
TORONTO — Alek Manoah pitched six shutout innings to extend his streak to 12, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and had three RBIs, and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Santiago Espinal had two hits and drove in three runs as the Blue Jays pounded out a season-high 19 hits, including seven in a seven-run fifth inning.
Manoah (8-1) has won three straight starts and four consecutive decisions.
White Sox 9, Tigers 5
DETROIT — Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers, and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help Chicago beat Detroit.
Abreu sent a soaring shot over the left-center fence in the first to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He hit a line drive in the ninth over a row of hedges beyond the wall in center to give Chicago a four-run cushion.