The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Rhys Hoskins and Jose Pirela hit two-run homers off Dallas Keuchel in Philadelphia’s five-run fourth inning, and the Phillies escaped in the ninth to beat Atlanta 5-4 on Tuesday night and prevent the Braves from moving closer to clinching the NL East.
Vince Velasquez (7-7) gave up two runs in the first before recovering with four straight scoreless innings. The right-hander allowed five hits in five innings.
Adeiny Hechavarría’s pinch-hit homer off José Alvarez in the eighth cut Philadelphia’s lead to two runs. Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a homer off Phillies closer Héctor Neris, cutting the lead to one run.
n Mets 6, Rockies 1
DENVER — Marcus Stroman pitched seven shutout innings, Amed Rosario, Brandon Nimmo and Pete Alonso all homered in the sixth to break open a scoreless game, and New York beat Colorado.
New York pulled within four games of Chicago and Milwaukee for the second NL wild-card berth. The Mets have 11 games left in the regular season.
Stroman (9-13) allowed four hits, struck out seven and walked one in helping the Mets bounce back from consecutive losses.
n Nationals 6, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Howie Kendrick finished a triple shy of hitting for a cycle, Patrick Corbin pitched six strong innings, and Washington beat St. Louis.
St. Louis maintained its two-game lead in the NL Central over the second-place Chicago Cubs, who lost to Cincinnati. The Nationals increased their lead for the NL’s top wild card to 1 1/2 games over the Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers.
Corbin (13-7) struck out 11 while giving up two unearned runs and five hits in six innings.
n Brewers 3, Padres 1
MILWAUKEE — Mike Moustakas hit his 35th home run of the season, Lorenzo Cain also went deep, and Milwaukee beat San Diego to keep up its playoff push with their 11th win in 12 games.
Moustakas teed off on a 1-2 pitch from reliever Matt Strahm (5-9) in the bottom of the seventh after Hunter Renfroe’s 32nd home run in the top of the inning tied the score at 1-1.
Renfroe, who had missed nine games with a sprained left ankle, connected off Matt Albers (8-5) and spoiled the six scoreless innings crafted by three Milwaukee pitchers.
n Cubs 4, Reds 2
CHICAGO — Sonny Gray and two relievers shut down Chicago.
Chicago had won five in a row, outscoring its opponents 59-18 during the stretch. But it managed just two runs against Gray (11-7) before Michael Lorenzen and Raisel Iglesias closed out the five-hitter for Cincinnati.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
n Yankees 8, Angels 0
NEW YORK — Luis Severino pitched four dominant innings and reached 98.8 mph in his injury-delayed season debut for New York, a win over Los Angeles that moved the Yankees to the brink of clinching its 21st postseason appearance in 25 years.
A two-time All-Star and the ace of the Yankees staff, Severino got hurt while warming up before his first scheduled spring training appearance on March 5.
n Blue Jays 8, Orioles 5
BALTIMORE — Rookie Cavan Biggio hit for the cycle, and Toronto beat Baltimore.
Biggio homered in the third, singled in the sixth, doubled in the eighth and tripled in the ninth. He drove in four runs and scored three times.
Biggio and his father, Craig, a Hall of Famer with the Houston Astros, are the second father-son duo in major league history to hit for the cycle, joining Daryle and Gary Ward.
Cavan Biggo is the first player to hit for the cycle for Toronto since Jeff Fry against the Texas Rangers on Aug. 17, 2001.
It was also the first time an opponent hit for the cycle in the 27-year history of Camden Yards.
n Indians 7, Tigers 2
CLEVELAND — Adam Plutko pitched six effective innings, rookie Oscar Mercado homered, and Cleveland beat Detroit for its 15th straight victory against the Tigers.
n Astros 4, Rangers 1
HOUSTON — Justin Verlander picked up his major league-leading 19th win and Yuli Gurriel, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez all homered to help Houston to a victory over Texas.
The Astros are a win away from their third straight 100-win season and have a magic number of one to clinch a playoff berth.
INTERLEAGUE
n Mariners 6, Pirates 0
PITTSBURGH — Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs, and Seattle beat Pittsburgh.
Gonzales (16-11) struck out four, walked none and doubled and scored in the fifth inning.