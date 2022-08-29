LEWISTOWN — Millersburg's Aidan Fulkroad shot a 79 at Lewistown Country Club for the low score of the afternoon, but host Mifflin County had three golfers finish in the 80s to beat Newport by seven strokes, beating the three Tri-Valley League teams on Monday.
Newport finished with a 350, Millersburg had a 372, and East Juniata finished with a 447.
Bryson Bubb shot a 81 to lead Mifflin County. Tate Jamison had an 84 to lead East Juniata.
at Lewistown Country Club
par 72
Mifflin County (343): Bryson Bubb, 81; Blake Stringfellow, 83; Dominic Weyman, 84; Colby Seiler, 94.
Newport (350): Hunter Flickinger, 83; Gavin Fegley, 86; Brayden Miller, 90; Devon Byers, 91.
Millersburg (372): Aidan Fulkroad, 79; Jacob Penman, 89; Nick Lepone, 102 Waylon Troutman, 102.
East Juniata (447): Tate Jamison, 84; Cole Brubaker, 114; Darin Kint, 120; Chaz Auker, 129.
Medalists: Fulkroad, 79, Bubb, 81; Stringfellow, 83; Flickinger, 83; Weyman, 84; Jamison, 84