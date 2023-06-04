The Daily Item
Gannon Steimling is one hit away — an opposite-field flare or a bad-hop single — from giving Selinsgrove five .400 hitters at the outset of the state baseball playoffs.
The Seals, who were the Class 5A state runners-up last season, open states today, along with fellow district champions Mifflinburg (Class 4A) and Greenwood (1A).
The Seals put up some eye-popping numbers through 22 games.
Four members of the junior class are hitting north of .400, with Ben Gearhart (.471) leading the way. Josh Domaracki (.424), Caleb Hicks (.419) and Tucker Teats (.404) fall in line just ahead of Steimling (.396), a senior.
Geahart and Domaracki lead Selinsgrove with 26 and 25 RBIs, respectively, while the runs scored leaders are junior Mason Richter (28) and senior Andrew Gephart (24).
Pitching has helped carry the Seals back to states, with a 2.33 ERA in three Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional victories. Tyler Swineford, Domaracki and Gearhart combined to strike out 31 batters and walk just seven in 21 subregional innings.
Domaracki was masterful in two relief stints, winning twice in extra innings by allowing just two runs in 9 1/3 innings (1.50 ERA) with 14 strikeouts and two walks. He is 5-0 with a 1.56 ERA on the season.
Swineford tops Selinsgrove with a 6-2 mark and 1.80 ERA, fanning 76 and walking 15 in 54 1/3 innings. Gearhart has pitched 36 1/3, going 3-2 with a 2.89 ERA.
The Seals (17-5) open with District 3 third-place Warwick (13-10) at 6 p.m. at Williamsport’s Bowman Field.
Mifflinburg’s postseason pitching has been aces, as well, posting a 2.00 ERA in three district wins. Zeb Hufnagle, a junior, is the season leader at 3-0 with a 1.47 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings. He’s backed by Lucas Kurtz (2-0, 2.47) and Zach Wertman (0-0, 4.52), both seniors.
Wildcats junior Troy Dressler tops the team in batting at .518 and RBIs with 33. His 27 runs scored are second to Hufnagle (29). Lucas Whittaker and Andrew Diehl, both seniors, have 24 and 20 RBIs, respectively. Diehl has scored 26 times.
Mifflinburg (16-7) plays District 3 runner-up Hanover (16-7) in the Class 4A first round at 4:30 p.m. at Central Columbia’s Don Engle Memorial Field.
“The last two games we’ve played really good defense,” Wildcats coach Tom Church, a Central graduate, said after winning the district final. “We’re trying to play clean defense. Hopefully we can keep that going.”
Hanover boasts a .500 hitter in senior Chase Roberts (.508), while junior Jaxon Dell (.458) is the team leader in RBIs (31) and runs (30). Nighthawks senior Justus Feeser (2.30 ERA) has fanned 55 in 67 innings, while Roberts (3.15 ERA) has 35 strikeouts in 40 innings.
Greenwood won its fifth consecutive District 3 Class A title with senior Tyler Sherman hitting .479 with 25 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Fellow senior Sam Myers is the Wildcats’ second-leading hitter (.333 avg., 20 RBIs) and top pitcher, going 8-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 67 1/3 innings. Myers made all three postseason starts for a team that posted a 1.47 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 19 district innings.
Senior Gage Wirth (.310, 17 RBIs) and junior Kyle Corkle (.301, 26 runs) help anchor the Greenwood lineup. Gavin Jones (4-5, 4.50 ERA), a junior, has pitched 42 innings, fanning 24.
The Wildcats (12-12) host District 5 runner-up Meyersdale (8-14) at 4 p.m. The Red Raiders’ offense is led by Braden Kretchman (.385, 12 RBIs) and Lucas Brown (.333). Lars Murray has scored a team-high 12 runs, while Tyler Sandy has knocked in 11. Bradin Schrock (2-4, 3.90 ERA) and Kretchman (2-2, 4.85) have combined to strike out 64 batters in 721/3 innings.
Today’s winners advance to quarterfinal games Thursday.