Put yourself in Jarrett Miller’s cleats, and you might appreciate the pressure he felt in the batter’s box Saturday.
It had been more than three weeks since the Mifflinburg senior’s last base hit. In the interim, he was 0-for-8 in four games, and also played the outfield while the DH batted for him in four others, including the three leading up to the district final.
So it was noteworthy when Miller was in the batting order at Bowman Field for the first time since May 12, slotted in the eight-hole against Montoursville. It was remarkable when he went 2-for-3 with a dagger of a two-run double late in the Wildcats’ 7-1 victory.
“I thought it was really good,” said Mifflinburg coach Tom Church. “He got his time to shine, and he shined.”
Miller was one of three Wildcats with multiple hits Saturday in an 11-hit game that boosted the team’s collective postseason average to .347. That’s 33 total hits in three games as they eliminated the district’s fifth, first and third seeds on their way to the state tournament.
“We’re hot, man,” said Mifflinburg senior Lucas Whittaker. “We’re playing baseball and we’re having fun. Really the key is right now our team’s having fun. When you have fun playing baseball, you win.”
The Wildcats (16-7) have a Class 4A first-round game Monday against District 3 runner-up Hanover (16-7). The winner plays either District 2 champion Dallas or District 12 runner-up Nueva Esperanza in Thursday’s state quarterfinals.
“Baseball’s all about getting hot at the right time, and we’re finding it right now,” said Mifflinburg senior Zach Wertman. “We’re getting in a groove, getting hot at the right time and putting it together.”
Wertman helped stoke the Wildcats’ hot streak with a rocket to center field at the start of the eighth inning in a quarterfinal battle against Danville. His liner ended the ‘Cats string of nine hitless at-bats in the game and it set the stage for Andrew Diehl’s walk-off single as they survived, 4-3, at home.
The degree of difficulty was much higher in the semifinals, playing at top-seeded Athens and facing Luke Horton, a senior righty bound for St. John Fisher College. Mifflinburg shelled Horton to the tune of eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Horton entered the district semi 7-0 (plus a save) with a 1.37 ERA in his eight appearances. The Wildcats handed him his only loss and added a full run to his season-ending ERA (2.37).
Then, in Saturday’s title game, Mifflinburg faced Montoursville freshman righty Logan Kirby, who was coming off a masterful one-hit shutout against second-seeded Midd-West. Kirby was good — allowing an unearned run in the first inning when the potential third out was dropped in right field, and striking out the side in the second — but he was pulled after three innings with the Wildcats leading 3-0.
“I felt like he tried to get ahead in the count and attack us, so we just had to find ways to get on base and move runners” said Mifflinburg junior Troy Dressler, who doubled twice against Kirby as part of a 4-for-4 day.
All three Warriors pitchers had trouble with the middle of the Wildcats’ lineup. In addition to Dressler’s hits, Whittaker drove in three runs with a pair of sharp singles, and Wertman had an RBI knock in a four-run fifth that pushed the lead to 7-0.
“It means the world to me, but I hit for the team; I don’t hit for myself,” said Whittaker, a three-year starter at catcher. “I work at it a lot, and work pays off.”
Miller capped Saturday’s fifth-inning rally with a long double to left field that scored two runs. He finished 2-for-3, his fourth multi-hit game of the season.
“I wanted to be super-relaxed,” Miller said. “I know it’s a big stage, and the nerves were all over at the beginning of the game. Once I stepped in the box, I was just looking for a pitch to drive. When I got one, I just hit it.”
The Wildcats ripped 11 hits in the championship game, four for extra bases which upped their postseason total to eight.
“I think we just brought such a great energy to the stadium. We all just wanted to go up there and hit,” Miller said. ?We had such a positive attitude coming into (the district final), and I just think the energy was good and everyone just wanted to pound the ball.”
Dressler upped his season average to a team-best .518 (43-for-83), while Whittaker moved into second on the team behind Dressler with 24 RBIs. Zeb Hufnagle tops the team with 29 runs scored.
If hitting actually is contagious, the Wildcats couldn’t have picked a better time to come down with a rampant case of the hits.
“It goes from the kids that sit on this bench that are cheering for those kids out there believing in each other and playing the game,” said Church.