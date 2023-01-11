BALTIMORE — Tai Johnson played all 40 points, helping Bucknell shoot a season-best from the field in a 56-50 win at Loyola, Maryland on Wednesday night.
The Bison are now 2-3 in Patriot League play and 6-10 overall. The Greyhounds of Loyola fell to 7-9 overall and 2-3 in Patriot League competition.
Johnson led the way with 15 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field. She also went 6-for-8 from the charity stripe. Emma Shaffer scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bison.
The Bison shot 48.8% (21-for-43) on the evening which is a season-best for Bison. They held Loyola to 37.3% shooting.
Caroline Dingler hit a trey to put the Bison up 46-35 in the fourth quarter, a lead the Bison would never give up.
Bucknell 56, Loyola 50
BUCKNELL (6-10, 2-3) 56
Johnsion 4-7 6-8 14; Shaffer 5-9 1-4 11; Theodorsson 4-9 0-0 8; Dingler 2-2 2-2 7; KIng 1-3 0-0 2; Kulesza 2-7 2-2 7; Sisselman 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 21-43 11-16 56.
LOYOLA MD (7-9, 2-3) 50
Ratigan 6-10 0-0 15; Therien 5-12 3-4 13; Newman 6-13 0-0 12; Dixon 2-11 0-0 4; Sims 1-4 0-0 2; Garcia 1-2 0-0 2; Rozzi 1-1 0-0 2; Tanedo 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 3-4 50.
Score by quarters
Bucknell;15;12;13;19 — 56
Loyola;12;12;11;15 — 50
3-point goals: Bucknell 3-6 (Johnson 1-1, Dingler 1-1, Kulesza 1-3; Sisselman 0-1); Loyola 3-10 (Ratigan 3-5, Newman 0-2, Dixon 0-2, Tanedo 0-1). Rebounds: Bucknell 31 (Shaffer 7), Loyola 29 (Sims 8). Assists: Bucknell 13 (Dingler 3), Loyola 12 (Dixon 5).