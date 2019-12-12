By Josh Funk
For The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — It was ugly sweater night at O.W. Houts Gymnasium, but visiting Dickinson turned in a fashionable effort rebounding and from 3-point range.
The Red Devils (3-5) snapped Susquehanna’s six-game winning streak sinking nine first-half 3-pointers and grabbed 29 offensive rebounds, slowing the host River Hawks, 77-62, Wednesday evening in Selinsgrove.
“It would have been a different game if we didn’t give up 29 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points,” said Susuquehanna coach Gabby Holko. “We are undersized in the post, but they’d been playing well down low to this point. We were working on holding the box-out (in practice).”
Dickinson pulled down 63 rebounds, placing two players — Kate Montgomery and Claudia Maira — in double figures with 13 and 11 boards, respectively. Add in 27 points from guard Emily Paladino, and it proved too much for the Hawks to overcome.
Dickinson jumped to a 28-11 lead on the back of six 3-pointers in the first quarter, and made 9-of-19 attempts from long range by halftime.
“We’re a very good 3-point shooting team,” said Devils coach Emily Hays. “But our legs tired out in the second half.”
It allowed Susquehanna (6-2) to try to chip away, ever so slightly, into the Devils lead. And Susquehanna did, generating foul after foul after foul, putting three Dickinson players on the brink of disqualification with four fouls each.
Amalia Esposito led Susquehanna with 25 points and 14 rebounds, and delivered 11 of the Hawks’ 28 fouls generated for the game.
“She really likes to attack the basket,” Holko said. “She is very vocal, and when she speaks, girls listen. She put the team on her back today.”
Susquehanna started with 12 of the first 16 points of the fourth quarter, drawing to within 10 (72-62) with 2:57 left in regulation. It was the closest SU had drawn since 28-19 in the second quarter, off an 8-0 spurt.
“The girls showed some resiliency in the second half,” Holko said.
Erin McQuillen added 11 for Susquehanna and Nevin Hoenninger chipped in 10 in the loss.
DICKINSON 77, SUSQUEHANNA 62
Dickinson (3-5) 77
Kate Montgomery 0-7 2-4 2; Halie Maeda 2-7 5-8 10; Claudia Maira 4-15 0-3 10; Hannah Peck 1-6 0-1 2; Emily Paladino 8-18 6-6 27; Maura Leverone 3-9 0-0 7; Jennifer Kemp 0-2 1-2 1; Hannah Heiring 4-10 1-2 11; Gina Neigel 3-4 0-0 6; Mai Kolb 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-78 16-28 77
Susquehanna (6-2) 62
Olivia Brandt 2-7 0-2 4; Amalia Esposito 6-13 13-20 25; Alexa Petrozzino 1-5 5-8 7; Nevin Hoenninger 4-9 2-2 10; Erin McQuillen 5-11 0-0 11; Sadie Comfort 2-6 0-0 5; Rachel Sweger 0-1 0-0 0; Kaitlyn Lynch 0-1 0-0 0; Isabella Schwabe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 20-32 62.
Halftime: Dickinson 45-26. 3-point goals: Dickinson 11-32 (Maeda 1-3; Maira 2-4; Peck 0-2; Paladino 5-12; Leverone 1-4; Kremp 0-1; Heiring 2-6), Susquehanna 2-15 (Brandt 0-1; Petrozzino 0-3; Hoenninger 0-2; McQuillen 1-4; Comfort 1-4; Lynch 0-1). Rebounds: Dickinson 63 (Montgomery 13), Susquehanna 38 (Esposito 14). Assists: Dickinson 14 (Maira 4), Susquehanna 5 (Brandt 2). Turnovers: Dickinson 14, Susquehanna 13. Total fouls: Dickinson 28, Susquehanna 24. Fouled out: Dickinson (None), Susquehanna (McQuillen). Technical fouls: None. A: 215.