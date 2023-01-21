LEWISBURG — Will Batchelder's 22 points helped Holy Cross hold off every Bucknell rally in the second half in an 80-73 win at Sojka Pavilion.,
Batchelder shot 6-for-10 — hitting five 3-pointers — and all five of his free throws for Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot League). Gerrale Gates scored 18 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Bo Montgomery recorded 13 points.
Alex Timmerman finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two steals for the Bison (8-13, 1-7). Jack Forrest added 14 points for Bucknell. In addition, Ruot Bijiek had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Holy Cross took the lead with 7:53 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-32 at halftime, with Gates racking up 10 points. Holy Cross outscored Bucknell by one point in the final half, while Montgomery led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
The Crusaders hit 10-of-19 3-pointers while the Bison hit just 5-of-23.
Holy Cross 80, Bucknell 73
HOLY CROSS (7-14)
Gates 8-14 2-8 18, Kenney 4-6 0-0 8, Batchelder 6-10 5-5 22, Montgomery 5-10 1-3 13, Octave 4-12 0-2 9, Dorsey 0-2 1-2 1, Kirkwood 2-2 0-0 6, Tse 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 30-57 10-21 80.
BUCKNELL (8-13)
Screen 2-2 1-3 5, Timmerman 7-10 3-4 17, Edmonds 3-10 2-5 9, Forrest 6-13 0-0 14, Rice 2-11 3-3 7, Bijiek 5-7 1-2 12, Adoh 3-6 0-0 7, Bascoe 1-1 0-0 2, Motta 0-0 0-0 0, van der Heijden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 10-17 73.
Halftime: Holy Cross 38-32. 3-Point Goals: Holy Cross 10-19 (Batchelder 5-7, Kirkwood 2-2, Montgomery 2-3, Octave 1-5, Dorsey 0-2), Bucknell 5-23 (Forrest 2-6, Bijiek 1-2, Adoh 1-3, Edmonds 1-6, Timmerman 0-1, van der Heijden 0-1, Rice 0-4). Rebounds: Holy Cross 28 (Gates 8), Bucknell 34 (Timmerman 9). Assists: Holy Cross 19 (Gates 6), Bucknell 14 (Rice 5). Total Fouls: Holy Cross 21, Bucknell 21. A: 1,219 (4,000).