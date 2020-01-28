MOUNT CARMEL — Collin Seedor’s first 3-pointer of the game didn’t touch a thing — not the rim, not even part of the net.
A raucous Mount Carmel student section let him know about it as chants of airball filled the gymnasium at Mount Carmel High School.
“After I airballed that first 3, I thought, I really can’t miss another one,” Seedor said.
The sophomore guard wasn’t quite perfect — he knocked down five of his next seven attempts — but he scored a team-high 19 points to help Shamokin beat rival Mount Carmel 63-49 in a battle of Heartland Athletic Conference division leaders on Monday night.
“I think he was 3-of-13 in the Loyalsock game last week, but 12 of those 13 were good looks. He’s had two games in double figures since then,” Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman said of Seedor. “He’s a guy that can really shoot the basketball. We feel like he’s been really, really close. He’s had some real good practices lately.”
The Indians (14-3, 9-0 HAC-I) don’t have much time to enjoy the victory over their rivals. They hop right back into Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I play on Wednesday with another tough road game with Danville (11-6 overall, 7-1 HAC-I).
“We’ll enjoy this one for about 15 minutes on the bus ride home,” Zimmerman said. “Once we pull in the parking lot of the high school, we’ll start working on Danville.”
It’s the Red Tornadoes’ first loss of 2020, snapping an eight-game winning streak. Mount Carmel drops to 15-4 on the season.
Seedor also played a huge role on the defensive end of the floor. He helped limit Mount Carmel guard Mike Balichik (14.7 points per game) to a season-low two points.
“Balichik is a big part of the game and stopping him from scoring was key,” Seedor said. “We had to get into his head early and make him work, and I think we did a good job of that.”
The other key for Mount Carmel is senior forward Tommy Reisinger, who single-handedly tried to keep the Red Tornadoes in the game. Mount Carmel’s leading scorer finished with 27 points and 16 rebounds — nine of which came on the offensive end.
“Reisinger is a handful. I really don’t think we defended him badly, but he just kept coming,” Zimmerman said. “A couple of times — he’s so strong — we ended up underneath the rim, and he was able to get some offensive rebounds.”
The Indians also excelled defending the 3-pointer, limiting the Red Tornadoes to 1-of-13 from behind the arc. The lone 3-pointer came from freshman Damen Milewski with 1:54 left in the game. Meanwhile, the Indians finished 10-of-20.
“Bottom line, they made shots; we didn’t. End of story,” Mount Carmel coach John Lazicki said. “They are very good team. They stepped up and hit shots. We held (Shamokin’s top two scorers) (Joe) Masser and (Mason) Filarski to a combined 21 points, that’s great. It’s exactly what we wanted to do.
“We’re not that far apart. I said that whoever made shots would win.”
Mount Carmel got off to a poor start, starting 2-of-8 from the floor and turning the ball over four times, but Garrett Timco’s three-point play cut the Shamokin lead to 12-7 with 2:07 left in the first quarter. Seedor hit back-to-back 3-pointers, the last coming with 1:40 left in the first quarter to give the Indians an eight-point lead.
Mount Carmel cut the lead to four early in the second, and the teams traded baskets until the Indians pushed their lead to 10 used a mini 7-2 spurt capped by three foul shots by Seedor to take a 29-19 lead, before a Tommy Reisinger bucket late in the half cut the Shamokin lead to eight at the break.
Balichik’s lone bucket came to open the third, cutting the Mount Carmel deficit to five. Masser scored inside, before Joey Tarr and Brent Reed knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to push the Shamokin lead to 34-23 with 5:48 left in the third quarter.
“We got our rhythm down offensive and we really moved the ball around for open shots in the second half,” said Shamokin senior forward Matt Schiccatano, who finished with eight points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Shamokin’s lead remained in double digits until late in the third quarter when the Red Tornadoes scored six in a row to end the quarter and pull within seven points open the fourth quarter.
The Mount Carmel crowd’s excitement was short-lived as Filarski knocked down 3-pointers on the first two Shamokin possessions of the quarter to push the lead back to 49-36 with 6:07 left in the game. That sparked a 14-4 run — Seedor also had two 3-pointers in the spurt — as the Indians built a 16-point lead.
Masser finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Indians, while Filarski had 10 points. Reed finished with five assists.
SHAMOKIN 63, MOUNT CARMEL 49
Shamokin (14-3) 63
Joe Masser 5 1-2 11; Matt Schiccatano 3 2-5 8; Mason Filarski 4 0-0 10; Collin Seedor 5 4-5 19; Brent Reed 1 2-3 5; Joey Tarr 2 0-0 5; Aaron Frasch 2 0-0 5. Totals 22 9-15 63.
3-point goals: Seedor 5, Filarski 2, Reed, Tarr, Frasch.
Did not score: None.
Mount Carmel (15-4) 49
Mike Balichik 1 0-0 2; Brock Evert 2 0-3 4; Dylan Pupo 3 0-0 6; Tommy Reisinger 13 1-3 27; Nick Nestico 1 0-0 2; Garrett Timco 2 1-1 5; Damen Milewski 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 2-7 49.
3-point goals: Milewski.
Did not score: Jeremiah Renno, Garrett Varano.
Score by quarters
Shamokin`15`14`12`20 — 63
Mount Carmel`7`14`15`13 — 49