LEWISBURG — Aleah Nelson hit six 3-pointers to highlight Temple's torrid shooting in Sunday's 77-62 nonconference win over Bucknell.
The visiting Owls (2-4) shot 54% from the floor, including a 9-of-15 clip (60%) from 3-point range, and led by as many 20 points at Sojka Pavilion.
Nelson, a Towson transfer, was 6-of-9 from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 23 points. She was backed by Jasha Clinton's 17 points on 7-of-11.
"They shot the ball as well as anybody in a long time against us," said Bison coach Trevor Woodruff. "I think you give them more than a little bit of credit; I think you give them a lot of credit. They did everything they had to do."
Bucknell (2-5), which led by as many as six points in the first quarter, got 16 points apiece from Cecelia Collins and Isabella King, while Remi Sisselman added 11. Emma Shaffer totaled six points, four rebounds, and a career-high six assists.
The Bison shot close to 50 percent for most of the game, closing at 42.6% (20-for-47) in their second consecutive loss.
"I do think there were a lot of good possessions at both ends for us, offensively and defensively," said Woodruff. "Some of our best defensive possessions ended with baskets for them because it just didn't matter — they still finished the play or they made a tough shot."
Temple built a 13-point advantage (45-32) early in the third quarter, but Bucknell responded and narrowed the deficit to six on multiple occasions. A 24-10 run by the Owls gave them their largest lead (77-57) with just under four minutes to play.
After struggling from beyond the arc in Friday's game at Syracuse, Bucknell made 8 of 20 on Sunday. King was 4-of-7 from long range.
Temple led 32-23 in rebounds and forced 14 Bison turnovers.
The Bison battled early in the game, with six lead changes occurring in the first half. Bucknell was up 28-26 with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter before the Owls finished the half on a 13-4 run. The teams were also tied at 21 at the end of the first quarter.
Bucknell led by as many as six in the opening frame after knocking down 3 of 5 from beyond the arc. King went 2-for-2 from long range and had eight early points, but Temple managed to sink a pair of 3-pointers over the final 36 seconds of the quarter to tie the game.
A pair of Collins buckets and a Remi Sisselman 3 at the 7:32 mark in the second quarter kept the Bison advantage at four (28-24), but the Owls again surged. They ended the half on a 15-4 run while shooting 61.5 percent for the frame to carry a 39-32 lead into the break.
Temple scored the final five points of the third, which turned into an 11-0 run that finally ended with 6:23 remaining on the clock in the fourth quarter.
Once the deficit hit 20 points in the fourth, Bucknell held the Owls off the scoreboard over the final 3:54 of the game, but the Bison were unable to draw closer than 15 the rest of the way.
"If we handle this adversity correctly, then playing all these difficult games will be a huge bonus. If you don't, it can have the adverse effect," said Woodruff. "If we handle it correctly, these games will only help."
Bucknell hosts St. Bonaventure on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ahead of a men's game.
Temple 77, Bucknell 62
Temple (2-4) 77
Denise Solis 4-6 0-0 8, Jasha Clinton 7-11 3-3 17, Aleah Nelson 8-14 1-2 23, Tiarra East 3-8 0-0 6, Tarriyonna Gary 2-3 0-0 4, Caranda Perea 3-4 0-0 8, Jalynn Holmes 4-6 0-0 9, Ines Piper 1-3 0-0 2, Brittany Garner 0-2 0-0 0, Makayla Waleed 0-1 0-0 0, Kourtney Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 4-5 77.
Bucknell (2-5) 62
Remi Sisselman 3-6 3-4 11, Isabella King 5-11 2-2 16, Emma Shaffer 2-6 3-7 7, Cecelia Collins 6-11 4-5 16, Blake Matthews 1-4 0-0 3, Emma Theodorsson 2-6 2-2 7, Tai Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Julie Kulesza 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Sullivan 1-1 0-0 2, Caroline Dinger 0-0 0-0 0, Kaylee Reinbeau 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-47 14-20 62.
Halftime: Temple 39-32. 3-point goals: Temple 9-15 (Nelson 6-9, Perea 2-3, Holmes 1-1, Clinton 0-1, Waleed 0-1); Bucknell 8-20 (King 4-7, Sisselman 2-5, Theodorsson 1-2, Matthews 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-2). Rebounds: Temple 32 (Holmes 7, Perea 6); Bucknell 23 (Theodorsson 5, Matthews 4, Shaffer 4). Assists: Temple 15 (Nelson 5); Bucknell 15 (Shaffer 6). Steals: Temple 7 (Clinton 2, East 2); Bucknell 4 (four with 1). Turnovers: Temple 10; Bucknell 14. Total fouls: Temple 22; Bucknell 6. Fouled out: None. A: 356.