The Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder relied on strong 3-point shooting Monday night to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-103.
The Thunder set a season high with 21 3-pointers in just 37 attempts (56.8%). Eight of the nine players who entered the game for the Thunder hit at least one 3-pointer. Only center Moses Brown didn’t convert from beyond the arc, but he contributed 17 rebounds.
Reserve guard Ty Jerome led the way by hitting all five of his 3-point attempts. Gilgeous-Alexander was 4 for 6 from deep, while Aleksej Pokuševski and Théo Maledon each hit three 3s.
n Kings 119, Cavaliers 105
CLEVELAND — De’Aaron Fox scored 30 points, Tyrese Haliburton had a career-high 28, and Sacramento completed its longest road trip of the season with a victory over Cleveland.
Buddy Hield added 19 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points and 16 rebounds for the Kings, who went 3-3 on their 10-day trip. Harrison Barnes made a late run at a triple-double with nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
JaVale McGee paced the Cavaliers with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Collin Sexton had 15 points and seven assists. Cleveland, playing its third home game in four days, trailed for the final 25 minutes and has lost six of eight.