The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Houston Texans grabbed control of the AFC South by beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21 Sunday.
The defending division champs are looking for Houston’s fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O’Brien. The Titans haven’t won this division since 2008, and Mike Vrabel is Tennessee’s third coach since then.
Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal with 3:26 left for the winning points.
The Texans (9-5) nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead. Deshaun Watson threw for 243 yards and two touchdowns, but Tennessee also intercepted him twice inside the Titans 1.
The Titans (8-6) snapped a four-game win streak with only their second loss in seven games.
n Packers 21, Bears 13
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones ran for two scores, Davante Adams caught another in the 200th edition of he NFL’s oldest rivalry.
With the win, the Packers (11-3) clinched a playoff spot and swept the regular-season series between the teams for the 15th time in the last 26 seasons and the seventh time in the last 11 seasons. Green Bay defeated Chicago 10-3 in the season opener.
Green Bay now leads the all-time series 99-95-6. The Bears (7-7) saw their three-game win streak end.
n Chiefs 23, Broncos 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce were on the receiving end of many of his biggest throws, as the AFC West champions romped to remain in the hunt for the No. 2 playoff seed, and a potential first-round bye.
Hill caught five passes for 67 yards and both scores, and Kelce hauled in 11 catches for 142 yards to become the first tight end in NFL history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, helping the Chiefs (10-4) beat the Broncos for the ninth straight time. Denver (5-9) hasn’t won in Kansas City since Sept. 17, 2015.
n Falcons 29, 49ers 20
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Matt Ryan teamed with Julio Jones on a 5-yard pass that was ruled a touchdown after a replay reversal with 2 seconds left. Jones was called short of the goal line with Atlanta (5-9) trailing 22-17. The replay showed the ball breaking the plane with the Jones in the air while being tackled by Jimmie Ward.
When things couldn’t get crazier, they did: On the final kickoff, Atlanta scored another touchdown when Olamide Zaccheaus came up with the ball as the 49ers were tossing it around in desperation.
The 49ers (11-3) still clinched their first playoff berth since a 2013 run to the NFC championship game with the Rams’ loss at Dallas.
n Vikings 39, Chargers 10
CARSON, Calif, — Dan Bailey kicked four field goals, and Ifeadi Odenigbo scored Minnesota’s second defensive touchdown in three games.
Los Angeles led 10-9 midway through the second quarter before Minnesota scored 30 unanswered points. The Chargers (5-9), who have dropped four of their last five, committed seven turnovers, their most since having seven against the Giants in 1986. The seven turnovers resulted in 20 Minnesota points.
n Seahawks 30, Panthers 24
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Russell Wilson threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns, Chris Carson ran for 133 yards and two scores.
Seattle (11-3) wrapped up a postseason berth for the seventh time in the last eight seasons with a Rams loss at Dallas. They also tied San Francisco for the NFC West lead.
n Giants 36, Dolphins 20
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning threw two touchdowns in what might have been his final home start for the Giants, and New York snapped a franchise record-tying nine-game losing streak.
Saquon Barkley ran for 112 yards and scored two touchdowns, and New York’s much-maligned defense added a safety as the Giants (3-11) handed the Dolphins (3-11) their second loss in as many weeks at MetLife Stadium.
n Buccaneers 38, Lions 17
DETROIT — Jameis Winston became the first player in NFL history to throw for 450 yards in consecutive games. Winston threw three touchdowns in the first half — four overall — and a career-high 458 yards one week after throwing for 456 yards.
The Buccaneers (7-7) have won four straight and five of six.
n Cowboys 44, Rams 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes, and Ezekiel Elliott ran for two scores. Dallas (7-7) ended its second three-game losing streak of the season, and the defending NFC East champions stayed even with Philadelphia atop the division with a showdown looming next week.
n Patriots 34, Bengals 13
CINCINNATI — Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to move within one of the NFL career record, Stephon Gilmore returned one of his two interceptions 64 yards for a score, and New England clinched a playoff berth.
n Cardinals 38, Browns 24
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Kenyan Drake ran for four touchdowns, Kyler Murray threw for 219 yards and a score, and Arizona snapped a six-game losing streak.
n Jaguars 20, Raiders 16
OAKLAND, Calif. — Gardner Minshew threw two TD passes to Chris Conley in the final 5:15 of the game, and Jacksonville spoiled the final scheduled game at the Oakland Coliseum.