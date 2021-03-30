Marcus Sasser erupted for a game-high 20 points as No. 2-seed Houston slipped past No. 11 Oregon State, 67-61, in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The win advances the Cougars to the Final Four for the first time since 1984, a year in which Houston reached the national championship but fell to the John Thompson Jr.-coached Georgetown Hoyas.
“The toughest team won, and that was us today,” Houston’s Quentin Grimes said. “(It’s) the best feeling in the world knowing that we haven’t been to the Final Four since I think 1984. Just to bring it back to the city of Houston, is all I wanted for my teammates and me, this whole team, and the city.”
Houston (28-3), which owns an 11-game win streak, plays the winner of Monday’s late matchup No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 3 Arkansas between on Saturday in the Final Four.
Houston led by 17 points at the end of the first half and maintained its hold on the game until late in the second when Oregon State chipped away at its deficit.
Warith Alatishe’s dunk with 4:48 to play brought the Beavers within 55-52, before Gianni Hunt tied the game a minute later with 3-pointer.
Grimes made a 3-pointer two possessions later to give the Cougars the lead. Grimes finished with 18 points, while DeJon Jarreau added 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Cougars.
Houston shot 20 of 62 (32.3%) from the floor including going 11-for-32 (34.4%) from behind the arc.
Monday’s loss ends a remarkable run by the Beavers that saw them ride a six-game win streak into the Elite Eight after being elected to finish last in the Pac-12 in the preseason.