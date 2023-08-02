HOUSTON — When Martín Maldonado caught Framber Valdez’s no-hitter for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians, it gave him three no-hitters in his career, tying him for third-most in MLB history.
It’s no surprise to anyone associated with the Astros that Maldonado’s been behind the plate for so many big games.
“He’s one of the hardest-working guys on this team ... he’s essentially our quarterback,” closer Ryan Pressly said.
Tuesday was the first time Maldonado caught a no-hitter thrown by a single pitcher. He made major league history last year when he became the first player to catch two combined no-hitters when Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Pressly combined to no-hit the Yankees on June 25.
That came after he caught a combined no-hitter for Houston by Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski against Seattle on Aug. 3, 2019.
“He’s a great person and means a great deal to me,” Javier said in Spanish through a translator. “For me, it’s almost like God put him here for us, to be able to guide us through these games.”
Maldonado, who is in his 13th major league season, is proud to have his place in the MLB record books by catching his third no-hitter. Carlos Ruiz and Jason Varitek are the only catchers with more than him, tied for first with four apiece.
Maldonado noted that his success behind the plate doesn’t come easy, requiring hours of work and study away from the field. He spoke of trying to put together game plans at home in the evenings while his two young children seem to delight in trying to distract him.
“It’s a lot of sacrifices. I’ll be up at night reading reports … and whoever has kids, you know they’re jumping all over you,” he said. “So, I’ve got to give them a paper and say: ‘Hey just do some work with me.’ and they’re writing crazy stuff on the paper.”