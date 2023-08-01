The Associated Press
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez threw the 16th no-hitter in Houston Astros history in a 2-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday night.
Hours after the Astros reacquired ace Justin Verlander from the New York Mets, Valdez allowed just one baserunner on a walk in the fifth inning, but still faced the minimum thanks to a double play in that frame.
Gabriel Arias grounded out to start the ninth before Myles Straw lined out to center field. Cam Gallagher then lined out to Jeremy Pena to end it and set off the celebration.
Valdez (9-7) raised his arms above his head and then clapped as a huge smile crossed his face.
The 29-year-old from the Dominican Republic had pitched five complete games, including two complete game shutouts before Tuesday’s gem.
The no-hitter was the third in the majors this season.
Kyle Tucker provided the offense in this one with a two-run single in the third inning.
Valdez retired the first 12 batters, with six strikeouts, before Oscar Gonzalez walked to open the fifth. But Valdez still faced the minimum in that inning thanks to that double play.
Orioles 13, Blue Jays 3
TORONTO — Anthony Santander hit his second career grand slam, Gunnar Henderson homered for the second straight game, and AL-leading Baltimore remained unbeaten in Toronto this season.
Santander went 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs. He cleared the bases with his 19th home run, a deep drive off Nate Pearson in the eighth.
Henderson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, and Ryan Mountcastle reached base four times and drove in two runs as the Orioles won for the fourth time in five games and improved their league-best record to 66-41.
Rays 5, Yankees 2
NEW YORK — Zach Eflin pitched six shutout innings of three-hit ball to become the American League’s first 12-game winner, Randy Arozarena hit a two-run homer off Carlos Rodón, and Tampa Bay beat New York.
Yandy Díaz also connected for the Rays, who won their third straight game and have gone deep six times in the last two nights at Yankee Stadium.
Manuel Margot hit an RBI double, and Brandon Lowe added a run-scoring single for the Rays.
Eflin (12-6) set a career high for wins, surpassing his previous best in 2018 for Philadelphia.
Rangers 2, White Sox 0
ARLINGTON, Texas — Andrew Heaney struck out 11 without a walk while throwing two-hit ball over six innings, Mitch Garver and Adolis Garcia hit solo homers, and AL West-leading Texas beat Chicago.
Josh Sborz and Aroldis Chapman each pitched an inning before Will Smith’s perfect ninth for his 18th save in 20 chances to wrap up the Rangers’ eighth shutout this season.
Garver, the starting catcher with All-Star Jonah Heim on the injured list, put the Rangers ahead with his sixth homer when he went deep off White Sox rookie right-hander Jesse Scholtens (1-4) in the fifth inning of the game that took only one hour, 58 minutes to play.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Phillies 3, Marlins 1
MIAMI — Nick Castellanos slugged a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning to rally Philadelphia over Miami.
Castellanos, who has been mired in an 8-for-68 skid in the second half of the season, drilled a slider from Marlins closer David Robertson over the wall in left-center to punctuate the three-run outburst in the inning.
Robertson (4-3) relieved starter Sandy Alcantara, and allowed a leadoff walk to Kyle Schwarber. After a strikeout, Bryce Harper hit an opposite field double that scored pinch-runner Jake Cave from first.
Alcantara followed up his second complete game in his last start by limiting the Phillies to four hits over eight scoreless innings. He allowed a walk and had five strikeouts.
Philadelphia’s Gregoy Soto (3-4) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Seranthony Dominguez closed with a perfect ninth for his first save.
Brewers 6, Nationals 4
WASHINGTON — Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer hit consecutive two-run singles as part of a four-run fourth inning, and Milwaukee defeated Washington to snap a four-game losing streak.
Milwaukee began the day 1½ games behind Cincinnati in the NL Central, and tied with Arizona and Miami for the third wild-card spot.
Freddy Peralta (7-8) earned his second victory since May 21, allowing three runs in six innings. He struck out seven in his first outing since matching his career-high with 13 strikeouts Wednesday against Cincinnati.
Devin Williams pitched the ninth to earn his 27th save in 29 chances.
Cubs 20, Reds 9
CHICAGO — Dansby Swanson homered twice and drove in five runs, and Chicago pounded Cincinnati.
Mike Tauchman also went deep and finished with four RBIs as Chicago won for the ninth time in 11 games, bouncing back in a major way after a 6-5 loss in the opener of the four-game series. The Cubs bashed seven homers while also setting season highs for runs and hits with 21.
Jeimer Candelario went 4-for-5 and scored two runs in his first game since he was reacquired by Chicago in a trade with Washington on Monday. Candelario also made his big league debut with the Cubs in 2016.
Chicago (54-53) pulled within four games of NL Central-leading Cincinnati.
INTERLEAGUE
Pirates 4, Tigers 1
PITTSBURGH — Rookie Liover Peguero hit a two-run home run, and Johan Oviedo pitched seven strong innings to lead Pittsburgh to a victory over slumping Detroit.
Peguero’s two-run home run to left-field bleachers capped a three-run second inning. The 3-0 lead was enough for Oviedo, who allowed one run while scattering six hits, striking out five and walking two.
Oviedo (5-11) has won back-to-back starts after losing eight consecutive decisions.
Braves 5, Angels 1
ATLANTA — Michael Harris II ended a homer drought with two blasts, including a go-ahead shot in the fifth, Spencer Strider added to his majors-leading total with nine strikeouts, and Atlanta beat Los Angeles.
Strider (12-3) allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings in his first victory since July 8. He has nine or more strikeouts in 17 of 22 starts, giving him 208 for the season. Entering Tuesday, Toronto’s Kevin Gausman was second in the majors with 162 strikeouts.
Patrick Sandoval (6-8) allowed two runs on three hits and four walks in five innings for Los Angeles.
Twins 3, Cardinals 2
ST. LOUIS — Donovan Solano hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning, and Pablo Lopez tossed six effective innings as AL Central-leading Minnesota snapped a five-game skid with a win over St. Louis.
Minnesota was coming off a three-game sweep to the Kansas City Royals and having lost the last two games of a three-game set against the Seattle Mariners. The Twins hold a two-game lead in the division over Cleveland, which was no-hit in Houston.
Tyler O’Neill homered for St. Louis, which has lost four of its last five games and eight of 11.
Lopez (6-6) allowed one run on four hits over six innings with five strikeouts. He retired the first seven hitters he faced.