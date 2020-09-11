Selinsgrove tops Lewisburg in opener

Selinsgrove's Nate Schon runs against the Lewisburg defense on Friday night.

 Justin Engle/The Daily Item

There will be no public tickets available for tonight's opening high school football games, but fans can watch all of tonight's action online.

Games kick off at 7 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton: Milton’s high school’s YouTube channel

Shikellamy at Central Mountain: therecord-online.com; a link will be available on the Shikellamy Facebook page.

Muncy at Warrior Run: The Warrior Run football Facebook page

Central Columbia vs Lewisburg: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee); also on cable on PCN and SECV8.

Midd-West at Montoursville: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee)

Danville at Mifflinburg: Mifflinburg football Facebook page

Shamokin at Jersey Shore: webweeklylive.com and YouTube on Shamokin Area TV Channel.

