There will be no public tickets available for tonight's opening high school football games, but fans can watch all of tonight's action online.
Games kick off at 7 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton: Milton’s high school’s YouTube channel
Shikellamy at Central Mountain: therecord-online.com; a link will be available on the Shikellamy Facebook page.
Muncy at Warrior Run: The Warrior Run football Facebook page
Central Columbia vs Lewisburg: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee); also on cable on PCN and SECV8.
Midd-West at Montoursville: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee)
Danville at Mifflinburg: Mifflinburg football Facebook page
Shamokin at Jersey Shore: webweeklylive.com and YouTube on Shamokin Area TV Channel.