How to watch
Selinsgrove at Milton: Milton’s high school’s youtube channel
Shikellamy at Central Mountain: therecord-online.com; a link will be available on the Shikellamy Facebook page.
Muncy at Warrior Run: The Warrior Run football Facebook page
Central Columbia at Selinsgrove: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee); also on cable on PCN and SECV8.
Midd-West at Montoursville: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee)
Danville at Mifflinburg: check Mifflinburg football Facebook
Shamokin at Jersey Shore: webweekly.com and YouTube on Shamokin Area TV Channel.
— todd hummel