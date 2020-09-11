How to watch

Selinsgrove at Milton: Milton’s high school’s youtube channel

Shikellamy at Central Mountain: therecord-online.com; a link will be available on the Shikellamy Facebook page.

Muncy at Warrior Run: The Warrior Run football Facebook page

Central Columbia at Selinsgrove: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee); also on cable on PCN and SECV8.

Midd-West at Montoursville: nfhsnetwork.com (subscription fee)

Danville at Mifflinburg: check Mifflinburg football Facebook

Shamokin at Jersey Shore: webweekly.com and YouTube on Shamokin Area TV Channel.

— todd hummel

