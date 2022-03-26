The Daily Item
LEWISTOWN — Garrett Howell scored four goals and added three assists to lead Selinsgrove to a 13-1 win over Mifflin County in the boys lacrosse opener for both schools Saturday.
Howell had three goals and a pair of assists in the first half, as the Seals jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead.
Howell opened the scoring with an assist from Jonah Erb.
Jake Keeney scored three goals, Aaron Rothermel and Erb each scored a pair, and Zack Rusesky and Wyatt Steenberg each added one goal.
Keeney added a game-high five assists.
Kevin Gearhart made a pair of saves for Selinsgrove.
GIRLS n
Danville 14, Trinity 8
DANVILLE — Gianna Feldmann scored five goals to lead the Ironmen to a nonconference win in their season opener.
Kyra Welliver added four goals, and Lucy Pickle had three goals and two assists for Danville, which led 9-4 at halftime.
Jera Strony added a pair of goals and an assist in the win. Kara Baylor had three assists, and Addy Palm also had an assist.
Kaitlyn Gabel made 12 saves for the Ironmen.
Sienna Chirieleison scored five goals to lead Trinity.