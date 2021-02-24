STATE COLLEGE — When Ty Howle left Penn State upon graduation in 2012, the North Carolina transplant resolved to return to the program he credited with giving him so much.
The former Nittany Lions team captain and offensive lineman’s coaching journey took him to North Carolina State and Western Illinois before Howle saw his vision realized last February when he returned to Penn State as an offensive analyst.
Howle’s Penn State dream came to fruition last month when he was promoted to tight ends coach.
“It was always my goal to get back here as a coach,” Howle said. “I always knew I wanted to coach. My dad was a high school coach for 30 years, so I knew I wanted to coach. When I got into it, this was my ultimate goal: To get back to a place that gave me so much.”
Howle, 29, is the third coach to be added to Penn State’s staff since the Nittany Lions’ regular-season finale in December, but he’s the lone addition to the staff who has played in the stadium in which he’ll now coach.
“For me it was a smooth transition because I’ve been here,” he said. “I knew those guys on and off the field, and had developed relationships with them already.”
Howle was promoted to tight ends coach after Tyler Bowen accepted the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars under first-year coach Urban Meyer.
Bowen’s value to eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin and his coaching staff was easy to quantify. Bowen not only attracted top position talent in players like Mike Gesicki (Miami Dolphins) and 2020 Associated Press All-American Pat Freiermuth to State College, but his strengths as an offensive mind were just as valuable.
Franklin tabbed Bowen to direct Penn State’s offense during the 2019 Cotton Bowl after Ricky Rahne departed to become the coach at Old Dominion.
Despite being on staff with Bowen for only one season, Howle said it was evident how much of a premium Bowen placed on constant learning and relationship-building.
“Tyler’s a great relationship guy, and I think he’ll take that down to Jacksonville with him,” Howle said. “He gets guys who believe and buy in to what he’s teaching, and obviously starts with knowing what he’s talking about, but also caring about people off the field.”
When it comes to his coaching philosophy, Howle said it was crafted early by watching his father, a former high school football coach.
“I watched him walk the parking lot picking up trash and putting it in the trashcan,” Howle said. “There could have been somebody else who did that, but do it for yourself. I watched him paint the (football field) lines when I was 10 years old. I messed up some a couple of times — that didn’t go over too well. I grew up with that. … I learned a lot from that. I think a lot of times, especially at a place like Penn State, we have unbelievable resources here, but there’s never a job too small.”
That attention to detail served Howle well as a letterman for the Nittany Lions. In 2011, he was earned the Frank Patrick Total Commitment Award, which is given to players “who consistently follow through with their responsibilities in all facets of the football program and do so in (an) exemplary manner.”
Two seasons later, Howle was named the winner of the Red Worrell Award, given “to an offensive player for ‘exemplary conduct, loyalty, interest, attitude and improvement’ during spring practice.”
Howle appeared in 47 games, starting 13, for the Nittany Lions.
“As the son of a high school football coach, Ty’s passion for teaching the game is unmatched. In addition, he wears his pride for this University on his chest each day,” Franklin said. “His contributions as a member of the 2012 team and as a captain in 2013 will long be remembered by Penn State fans. He was a great addition to our staff as an offensive analyst, and I look forward to watching him thrive in this new role.”
Following the news of Howle’s promotion, former Penn State tight end Jesse James tweeted his approval.
“Great hire by @coachjfranklin not a better man for the job! Excited to watch the TE’s thrive under the leadership of @CoachTHowle #WeAre,” James wrote.
Penn State football recruiting coordinator for operations and visits Destiny Rodriguez echoed a similar sentiment.
“I mean this wholeheartedly... Ty is one of the best and most caring people I have ever met,” Rodriguez tweeted. “This program is so lucky to have him leading our TE’s. Recruits and Parents this is who you want molding your son. Congrats Ty!”
As a former player, the importance of wins and losses aren’t lost on Howle. He said he understands success is largely determined by a team’s rank or place in the standings at the end of the season. With his long-term goal of returning to coach at his alma mater now realized, he’ll work to instill the values he learned as a player in Happy Valley and as a youngster in North Carolina into a new generation of Penn State athletes.
“We’re measured by wins and losses, and you’ve got to produce on Saturdays,” Howle said. “I do believe my job as a coach is to help those guys reach their goals and dreams — whether it’s athletically, academically, socially — take those guys where they can’t take themselves.”