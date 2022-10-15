CATAWISSA — Cayleigh Hoy and Anna Pachuski each scored twice to lift Mifflinburg to the Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II field hockey victory on Saturday morning.
The Wildcats (6-9 overall, 3-5 HAC-II) didn't allow a shot in the game against the Tigers.
Mifflinburg had 22 shot and 18 corners in the victory.
Jenna Billig had 18 saves for the Tigers (2-12, 1-6).
Mifflinburg 4, Southern Columbia 0
Second quarter
Miff-Cayleigh Hoy (Marissa Darrup), 13:17; Miff-Anna Pachucki, 4:57; Miff-Hoy, 1:51.
Fourth quarter
Miff-Pachucki, 9:55.
Shots: Miff, 22-0. Corners: Miff, 18-1. Saves: Mifflinburg 0, Southern Columbia 18 (Jenna Billig).