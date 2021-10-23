LEWISBURG — Georgetown scored two touchdowns in the final six minutes Saturday to rally for a 29-21 victory over Bucknell in Patriot League football Saturday.
After freshman quarterback Ethan Grady threw his third touchdown pass of the game to Dominic Lyles to give the Bison a 21-13 lead with 9:46 to play in the third quarter, the Hoyas scored the final 16 to grab the win.
The Hoyas (2-4, 1-2 Patriot League) kicked a field goal on their next possession, and then Georgetown's go-ahead scoring march began with 6:46 left.
The Hoyas began that drive near midfield after forcing Bucknell to punt from deep within its end. Following a roughing the passer penalty that advanced them to the Bison's 25-yard line, Pierce Holley connected with Cameron Crayton for a 17-yard gain. He then finished off the drive with an 8-yard quarterback keeper score.
Georgetown's successful two-point conversion, a rush by Joshua Stakely, was called back due to a holding penalty. Holley then had his pass fall incomplete on the Hoyas' next attempt, keeping the score at 22-21.
Bucknell (1-6, 0-3) went a quick three and out on its next drive, and Georgetown again took over near midfield. After picking up 21 yards on four straight carries, Herman Moultrie III broke free for a 33-yard touchdown that made it a 29-21 with 3:28 remaining.
Jovone Campbell put an end to the Bison's final drive, intercepting a pass that deflected off a wide receiver.
Grady, who made his first start, finished the game with 162 yards on 12 completions, with five going for 110 yards to Lyles. This represented Lyles's second career 100-yard game and a new career-high total in receiving yards; he also became the first Bison to catch three touchdown passes in a single tilt since Jake Hartman did so in a 27-24 overtime victory over Lafayette on Nov. 1, 2014.
For Bucknell, Jared Cooper logged 85 yards on 17 carries.
For Georgetown, Holley threw for 231 yards and one touchdown on 16 completions. Crayton (110) and Asante Das (71) each exceeded 50 receiving yards, and Moultrie III logged 84 yards on the ground.
The Bison travel to Colgate on Saturday.
Georgetown 29, Bucknell 21
Georgetown (2-4);7;6;3;13 — 29
Bucknell (1-6);7;7;7;0 — 21
First quarter
G-Cameron Crayton 70 pass from Pierce Holley (Conor Hunt kick)
B-Dominic Lyles 31 pass from Ethan Grady (Ryan Schatzel kick)
Second quarter
G-FG Hunt 31
B-Lyles 24 pass from Grady (Schatzel kick)
G-FG Hunt 24
Third quarter
B-Lyles 34 pass from Grady (Schatzel kick)
G-FG Hunt 21
Fourth quarter
G-Holley 8 run (pass failed)
G-Herman Moultrie III 33 run (Hunt kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;G;B
First downs;23;15
Rushes-yards;38-225;41-39
Passing;18-33-0;12-21-2
Passing yards;251;162
Fumbles-lost;2-1;2-1
Penalties-yards;3-30;4-39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Georgetown: Herman Moultrie III 14-84, TD; Joshua Stakely 13-76; Joshua Tomas 2-28; Naieem Kearney 1-21; Pierce Holley 8-16, TD. Bucknell: Jared Cooper 19-91; Rushawn Baker 11-42; Damian Harris 5-19; Coleman Bennett 2-6; Danny Meuser 2-(-2); Ethan Grady 2-(-17).
PASSING — Georgetown: Holley 18-31-0, 251 yards, TD; TEAM 0-2-0. Bucknell: Grady 12-20-2, 162 yards, 3 TDs; Harris 0-1-0.
RECEIVING — Georgetown: Cameron Crayton 6-136, TD; Asante Das 5-71; Tomas 4-31; Tiy Reed 1-8; Jackson Saffold 2-5. Bucknell: Dominic Lyles 5-110, 3 TDs; Harris 2-17; Mason Muir 1-13; Cooper 1-8; Christian Spugnardi 1-8; Baker 1-5; Bennett 1-1.