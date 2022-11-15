High School
pennlive.com state rankings
CLASS 6A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;St. Joseph’s Prep (12);8-1;1
2.;Garnet Valley (1);11-0;2
3.;State College (6);11-0;3
4.;North Allegheny (7);10-1;5
5.;Harrisburg (3);8-2;6
6.;Central York (3);10-1;8
7.;Perkiomen Valley (1);11-1;9
8.;Downingtown East (1);9-3;10
9.;Bethlehem Freedom (11);10-2;NR
10.;Parkland (11);8-4;NR
Teams to watch: Central Bucks West (1) 8-4, Hempfield (3) 9-2, McDowell (10) 10-2, Manheim Township (3) 8-3, Pittsburgh C.C. (7) 7-4.
CLASS 5A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Upper Dublin (1);12-0;1
2.;Exeter Township (3);11-0;2
3.;Imhotep Charter (12);7-2;3
4.;Strath Haven (1);12-0;4
5.;Cathedral Prep (10);8-2;6
6.;Roman Catholic (12);8-2;8
7.;Solanco (3);11-0;7
8.;Upper St. Clair (7);10-2;10
9.;Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1);10-2;NR
10.;Pine-Richland (7);9-3;NR
Teams to watch: Cocalico (3) 8-4, Delaware Valley (2) 7-5, Northern York (3) 8-4, West Chester Rustin (1) 10-1, Whitehall (11) 7-5.
CLASS 4A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Aliquippa (7);10-0;1
2.;Bishop McDevitt (3);9-1;2
3.;Jersey Shore (4);12-0;3
4.;Meadville (10);11-1;4
5.;Central Valley (7);10-1;5
6.;Manheim Central (3);10-1;6
7.;McKeesport (7);11-1;7
8.;Bonner-Prendergast (12);10-1;NR
9.;Lampeter-Strasburg (3);9-2;10
10.;Crestwood (2);11-1;NR
Teams to watch: Interboro (1) 10-2, Juniata (6) 8-3, Thomas Jefferson (7) 8-3, Twin Valley (3) 7-4, Valley View (2) 10-2.
CLASS 3A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Wyomissing (3);11-0;1
2.;Danville (4);11-0;2
3.;Belle Vernon (7);8-2;3
4.;Loyalsock (4);11-1;4
5.;Avonworth (7);10-1;5
6.;Northwestern Lehigh (11);10-2;9
7.;West Perry (3);11-1;NR
8.;Freeport (7);10-1;10
9.;North Schuylkill (11);10-2;NR
10.;Central Martinsburg (6);10-2;NR
Teams to watch: Clearfield (9) 8-3, Grove City (10) 8-3, Scranton Prep (2) 9-3, Slippery Rock (10) 7-4.
CLASS 2A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Farrell (10);9-1;1
2.;Mount Carmel (4);12-0;2
3.;Lakeland (2);12-0;4
4.;Steel Valley (7);10-0;5
5.;Beaver Falls (7);10-1;7
6.;Westinghouse (8);11-0;8
7.;Sto-Rox (7);9-2;9
8.;Sharpsville (10);9-2;NR
9.;Trinity (3);8-4;NR
10.;Southern Columbia (4);9-3;NR
Teams to watch: Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 9-3, Central Clarion (9) 10-1, Neshannock (7) 11-1, Penns Valley (6) 10-2.
CLASS A
Team (district);Record;Previous
1.;Canton (4);11-1;1
2.;Steelton-Highspire (3);10-1;2
3.;Bishop Canevin (7);11-1;3
4.;Reynolds (10);10-1;4
5.;Eisenhower (10);11-0;6
6.;Northern Lehigh (11);11-1;7
7.;South Side Area (7);11-1;NR
8.;Penns Manor (6);11-1;NR
9.;Port Allegany (9);10-1;NR
10.;Northern Cambria (6);9-3;NR
Teams to watch: Brockway (9) 8-4, Lackawanna Trail (2) 8-4, Rochester (7) 7-4, Union Area (7) 9-3.