After closely studying an account of Shikellamy’s first offensive drive in Friday’s game with Milton, Drew Balestrini shook his head.
“Strange series of events right there,” the Braves senior quarterback said with a laugh.
You could say that.
Shikellamy overcame second-and-19 early in the possession with the help of a Black Panthers personal foul, only to fall into third-and-30 a few snaps later. The Braves beat the odds then, too, converting fourth down with Balestrini’s weaving 50-yard touchdown run. Balestrini accounted for 91 yards (45 on 3-of-3 passing, and 46 rushing) on the penalty riddled 73-yard scoring drive.
That sequence set the stage for a remarkable half of offense during which Shikellamy amassed 305 yards and was successful on five of seven third-down conversions, despite needing an average of 13 yards to convert.
“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that,” Braves coach Jim Keiser said when told his team averaged 30.3 yards on third down in the half.
Shikellamy was fortunate to score at all in the half — never mind posting touchdowns on four of five possessions — given its offensive line situation. The Braves were already down three starters when they lost another lineman before kickoff Friday. Alex Geiser, a junior who shifted from fullback to center to guard this season, was returned to play the pivot literally minutes before the start of the game.
“Alex was kind of put in an unfair situation — within five minutes (of kickoff) you’re snapping — but super-proud of him with the way he adjusted,” said Balestrini, who recovered the ball following an errant snap that put Shikellamy in second-and-38 on the opening drive. “He figured it out, which I knew he would.”
Keiser turned to sophomore Raiden Hauck to fill the sudden vacancy at guard, and said Hauck “did a heck of job.”
The Braves ultimately scored touchdowns on all but one of their first seven possessions to lead 41-0 midway through the third quarter.
“We’ve been put in bad situations all year, and it’s all in how you respond to it,” Balestrini said. “Our guys up front did their job, and, like we always say, ‘You guys do your job, and us backs, receivers, we’ll make the plays for you.’ They did great.”
— Scott Dudinskie
Paying the penalty
When Max Madden broke a 61-yard TD run for Shamokin’s only score in the Indians’ 20-7 loss to Selinsgrove on Friday night, many heads on the home side at Kemp Memorial Stadium turned to look in the backfield, fully expecting to see a yellow flag.
Officials had called back the two biggest plays by the Shamokin offense prior to Madden’s long touchdown run.
The first came on the the Indians’ first play of the game. Shamokin caught the aggressive Selinsgrove defense with an end-around to Billy Delbaugh, who raced nearly 70 yards before being tackled inside the Selinsgrove 10. The Indians were called for a hold, however, and eventually punted the ball away.
Madden later ripped off a 50-yard run into the red zone in the second quarter, but an illegal procedure penalty negated that gain as well.
— Todd Hummel
Getting defensive
Mifflinburg took advantage of three Hughesville turnovers to preserve the shutout in a 28-0 win over Hughesville.
The Spartans’ best chance to score came on their opening drive of the second half. The visitors recovered a Mifflinburg fumble near midfield and drove inside the Mifflinburg 10.
The nine-play series ended on third-and-goal when a trick play went awry, ending in the Spartans’ second interception thrown in the game.
The next two Hughesville drives also ended in turnovers, with Mifflinburg collecting a third interception and a fumble recovery. Carter Breed picked off a pair for the Wildcats, and defensive lineman Emmanuel Ulrich had the other interception.
“This is what I wanted to see out of the defense tonight,” said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. “More aggressive ball-playing — much better than we’ve seen the last two weeks. Stepping up with good, sound defense. I’m proud of the stuff the defense did for us.”
“I’m proud of the defense,” added Wildcats senior Colin Miller. “We wanted the goose egg, and we got it because everyone put their hearts out on the line.”
— Cody Smith