MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler was quite excited to see the Wildcats get their running game untracked during Friday night’s 42-13 victory over Central Mountain.
The Wildcats ran for 361 yards, averaged more than 10 yards per carry and had two running backs top 100 yards (Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl).
“We got the ground game going,” Dressler said. “I’m very proud of the boys up front, they did a great job.
“My hats off to Andrew and Carter as well, because they run the ball really hard.”
— Todd Hummel
Physical war
Milton and Shamokin played the physical style of football Friday you would expect from two teams that had winning records and also something to prove.
The Indians wanted to show they are still a district contender with three losses, while the Black Panthers aimed to convince another longtime rival they are no longer a pushover.
“It was a pretty physical game, for the most part,” Shamokin halfback Max Madden said. “They were definitely a physical team — a lot better than past years. They came to play football.”
Madden should know. He took a game-high 30 carries into the teeth of Milton’s defense for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-14 win.
Black Panthers quarterback Xzavier Minium led his team with 16 carries (138 yards) and was hit on all of them except the one he took 63 yards for a first-quarter TD.
“We knew they were going to be physical,” Minium said. “We were saying that all week; we had to be ready for it.”
When the game ended, the outcome hinging on two Milton turnovers returned for touchdowns, both teams had made their points.
“We played hard,” said Black Panthers coach Phil Davis. “A very physical game. I imagine both teams will be pretty sore after this one.
“I’m certainly proud of our kids and how hard they played, but I think if we don’t turn the ball over, who knows what the final score is.”
-Scott Dudinskie
Many happy returnsMilton and Shamokin combined for 21 points and 193 yards of offense in the first quarter of Friday’s game. All three touchdown drives covered 50 or more yards, and each was preceded by an electrifying kick return.
Indians senior Colin Seedor returned a punt 14 yards to midfield to set up the game’s first scoring drive: a six-play, 50-yard series capped by Max Madden’s 5-yard run.
Dylan Reiff, a Milton junior, returned the ensuing kickoff 26 yards to the Milton 37, starting outside the right hash and crossing all the way to the opposite sideline. Xzavier Minium broke a 63-yard TD run on the next snap.
Shamokin junior Wisdom Artis-Jones bolted 19 yards on the ensuing kick to near midfield, leading to a six-play, 53-yard scoring drive. Madden ran for another short score.
Also in the first quarter, Black Panthers sophomore Peyton Rearick returned kicks for 36 and 16 yards. However, both series ended with a Milton fumble, on the second snap of the first and second quarters, respectively.
—Scott Dudinskie
A different impact
After suffering an arm injury early in Friday’s game, Mount Carmel’s Julien Stellar was unable to contribute on the offensive side of the ball as he normally would.
However, Stellar made sure the Red Tornadoes had plenty of possession, as he kicked a pair of onside kicks that Mount Carmel recovered in the third quarter. Because of that, Loyalsock did not run an offensive play in the third quarter.
“He did a great job,” Mount Carmel coach John Darrah added. “He’s a guy that 100 percent never comes off the field. I’m sure it was tough for him to have to go through that, but I thought he still did a great job in contributing in the ways he could. He gutted it out and played some defense for us, but he had two beautiful kicks that changed the face of the game.”
The decision to kick the pair of onsides was made by Darrah after several lengthy returns by the Lancers, including a 76-yard touchdown by Naz Smith on the kickoff before the first onside.
“They were more of onsides by necessity,” Darrah said. “We were having trouble getting their guys on the ground. They had a bunch of good athletes in there so it was hard to keep the ball away from them. They returned one on us and had some other deep ones so we knew if we kicked an onside, maybe we’d get it, and that turned out to be a pretty good strategy.”
— Marc Malkoskie
Double shot
Selinsgrove’s first touchdown in their 42-0 win over Central Columbia on Friday night was set up by Tucker Teats’ 58-yard punt return to the Blue Jays 21.
It was set up perfectly by a block by freshman Ethan Miller.
Teats caught the ball on the right hash, and ran running to the left side line. Two Blue Jays were nearing him, when Miller was able take both of the pursurers down with his block.
— The Daily Item