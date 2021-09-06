Milton coach Phil Davis talked a lot about confidence, and dealing with adversity after the Black Panthers improved to 2-0 for the first time in 21 seasons with a 48-14 victory over Warrior Run.
Nothing proved that more that Milton’s ability to convert three long third downs in its opening drive against the Defenders.
Maybe most importantly for Milton’s future success two of those conversions came in the passing game. The Black Panthers didn’t complete a pass in their opening win over Nativity.
On Milton’s first third down of the game – a third-and-9, quarterback Xzavier Minium ran for 10 yards.
The second and third conversions came thanks to throws. The Black Panthers’ coaching staff moved Minium in the pocket on both plays.
He moved to his right, and found tight end Ashton Krall on a crossing pattern for a 17-yard gain on third-and-14.
Later in the drive, Minium rolled to his left, and found Mason Rowe for a 16-yard gain on third-and-13.
Todd Hummel
Cleaning up their act
A little more than two minutes into Friday’s game against Midd-West, Danville lost a 58-yard touchdown play to a holding penalty.
It was the kind of gaffe the Ironmen were hoping to avoid a week after an uneven start in their opener at Mifflinburg. Against the Wildcats, Danville grabbed a lead when Carson Persing returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, but then looked out of sorts at times, committed several penalties, and had four first-half turnovers.
“Coach (Mike) Brennan was really big on that this week,” Ironmen junior halfback Ty Stauffer said after Friday’s 62-6 win. “We kind of were fat and happy last week. We were a little too confident going into the game, and then with Carson’s kickoff return. After that, I think, the confidence kind of got to us, and we were being sloppy (and) not hustling. That was (Brennan’s emphasis): coming in here and getting done what we gotta get done.”
Danville responded to that costly penalty against Midd-West by throwing another touchdown pass two plays later, a 65-yard strike from Zach Gordon to Aaron Johnson, for a 14-0 lead. It was the second touchdown in a series of eight on as many possessions for the Ironmen.
The early penalty was little more than a hiccup in Danville’s strong overall performance.
“We sort of checked all the boxes,” Brennan said. “I told them, we finished the game; we got out quickly; we played physical; we executed. I was really excited with the way we came out of the blocks and with some of the plays we made.”
Scott Dudinskie
Surprising rule
Lewisburg had two good chances to take an early lead on Montoursville in its 41-7 loss to the Warriors on Friday night, but failed to convert.
Montoursville answered with two quick scores to take a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter, before the Warriors recovered an onside kick.
The side judge immediately began telling the officials to throw the flag. It left some wondering why, including me, because the ball had clearly gone 10 yards.
Mason Morrow — the Warriors freshman kickoff specialist — booted the ball straight into the air, and Montoursville recovered more than the required 10 yards down the field.
It was later explained that it is kick-catch interference in high school, because the ball must hit the ground before the kicking team can recover. Lewisburg took advantage of the short field awarded after the 15-yard penalty was tacked on to score its only touchdown of the game.
Todd Hummel
Flashes of progress
Midd-West suffered a second difficult loss to the season. Still, the Mustangs put together 14 solid minutes to open the game.
They were forced to punt on their opening possession, and they trailed 14-0 before touching the ball again.
With about eight minutes to play in the first quarter, Christian Regester fired a 39-yard pass down the middle of the field to Corey Reinard, converting third-and-11. Midd-West picked up another first down to get into the red zone, but the drive ended on downs at Danville’s 12.
On their next possession, the Mustangs drove 70 yards on 11 plays, picking up four first downs — including a fourth-and-6 — to score. Regester was 6-of-8 for 70 yards in the series, and Ethan Schlief ran for the final five yards.
It was their best drive of the game, and second only to a 13-play drive in their opener.
“We have flashes of some really nice things. We’re capable, but we’ve got to be more consistent in doing it,” said Mustangs first-year coach Lance Adams. “I’m not focused on Weeks 3 through whatever. Right now, we’ve got to fix a lot of things. We’re focused on Midd-West tomorrow, and the rest of this week we’ll take a look at Mifflinburg.”
Scott Dudinskie
Bright future
Danville had only three third-down snaps against Midd-West, and converted two of them.
The last one, which came early in the fourth quarter, was one of the most impressive plays of the game.
The Ironmen’s second team faced third-and-24 from their own 36 after consecutive rushes for negative yards and a delay of game penalty.
Freshman quarterback Madden Patrick, who played the entire second half, was flushed from the pocket and made a deep throw across his body downfield. Cole Duffy, another freshman, leaped over single coverage, and made the contested catch for a 25-yard gain.
Scott Dudinskie