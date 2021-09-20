The Daily Item
WILLIAMSPORT — There is no doubt how Loyalsock ended Danville’s three-game winning streak to start the 2021 season.
It’s offense — especially its two quarterbacks and sophomore wide receiver Rian Glunk — made some huge plays in some not great situations for the offense.
All four Lancers touchdowns came on either third or fourth down, except for the final touchdown — which came on a second-and-goal from the Danville 33.
Glunk caught three of the touchdowns — on a fourth-and-goal from the Danville 20, third-and-13 from the Danville 17 and the second-and-goal from the Danville 33.
The other touchdown came on a swing pass to Davion Hill on fourth-and-goal from the 11.
—Todd Hummel
Back to the basics
After taking a 13-6 lead at Hughesville early in the second quarter Friday, Mifflinburg shifted away from its pass-heavy approach. The Wildcats began to run the ball effectively — mainly between the tackles — and produced another pair of touchdown drives before the host Spartans were able to score again.
“When we spread them out, they were starting to take their tackles with that a little bit. They were leaving it wide open in the middle there, so let’s take advantage of that,” said Wildcats coach Jason Dressler. “They were worried about us getting to the outside — it was obvious — and plus we’d shown that a lot. So we hit the middle a lot more.”
Mifflinburg rushed six consecutive times for 46 yards — all between the tackles — on a seven-play, 88-yard scoring drive that made it 19-6 with 79 seconds left in the first half. The Wildcats overcame a holding penalty on the punt return that put the ball at their 12 with the knifing runs, three of which Andrew Diehl turned into 27 yards.
Their opening drive of the second half stalled after Diehl bolted twice up the middle for 16 total yards. Then, on a series that bridged the final two periods, Mifflinburg covered 53 yards with all but 18 coming on the ground. Diehl gained 17 of his 64 rushing yards on three carries during the drive, capping it with a 4-yard TD.
“We wanted to attack it,” the junior said. “That’s what we did.”
—SCOTT DUDINSKIE
Big-play combo
Midd-West rallied in the second half Friday, getting a trio of Christian Regester-to-Corey Reinard touchdown passes, all of which covered at least 46 yards.
The Mustangs were in a deep hole after Bloomsburg’s 24-point second quarter, but their big-play ability — and willingness to battle down 27-0 in the third — offers promise for the season’s second half.
“I hate losing, and I hate losing for the young men that are playing, and they hate losing, too,” Midd-West first-year coach Lance Adams said. “We’re going to keep plugging away and try to get a W.”
—DAILY ITEM STAFF
Controlling the clock
Mount Carmel put together a remarkable 18-play scoring drive in the second half of Friday’s win over Montoursville.
The Red Tornadoes were 4-for-4 on third downs during the series, and quarterback Pedro Feliciano converted on three of those — two on runs of his own and one on a pass completion.
For the game, the Red Tornadoes converted 10 of 12 third downs (83.3%).
—MATT BELTZ
High-scoring start
Trinity scored 43 points in the opening quarter of Friday’s 71-0 win over Halifax.
In the first quarter, the Shamrocks scored with three Tyler Rossi runs, a Landon Kuntzelman pass, a Collin Morrow punt return, an Amil Way interception return and a safety, in addition to four John Paukovits PATs.
—DAILY ITEM STAFF