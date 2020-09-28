Danville coach Mike Brennan walked away from Friday's 35-14 win over Lewisburg with a stronger appreciation for the talent the Green Dragons put on the field around career rushing leader Max Moyers.
"They have guys — more than one guy," Brennan said, "... (and) I think it was a really good test for our kids, playing their speed."
His tone was one of relief, knowing the Ironmen — who led 14-7 at halftime — were perhaps only a play or two away from being in a dicey situation.
Danville inside linebacker Mason Raup stood out during the first quarter in which Lewisburg was limited to 8 yards on three possessions and punted three times.
Raup, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound sophomore, was key in keeping the running of Moyers and Green Dragons quarterback Ethan Dominick in check. Raup also snuffed out one of the possible game-changing plays that allowed his coach to breathe easier at game's end.
On a first-half snap from near midfield, Lewisburg right tackle Kaiden Spotts and tight end Owen Ordonez disengaged from their initial blocks and pulled toward the sideline while Dominick flipped a screen pass to Moyers. With Spotts and Ordonez in front of him, Moyers had a clean running lane at least 5 yards wide and 15 yards down the field. Given Moyer's size (5-10, 200) and speed, there was potential for much more than a first down.
However, Raup, his eyes fixed in the backfield, made a beeline to the ballcarrier and cut down Moyers like a buzzsaw for a 2-yard loss. It was one of 10 stops for the Ironmen's leading tackler in a showcase that included some work at fullback in short-yardage situations.
"He seems to be everywhere," said Brennan. "He's very confident, even though he's only a sophomore. It's like when (Danville senior quarterback K.J. Riley is) on the field offensively; you feel good. It's the same thing when Mason's on the field defensively. He's a very good football player, very instinctive, and he's always around the football. We're expecting big things out of him as we move forward."
— Scott Dudinskie
Drew Balestrini completed just one of his first seven passes in Shikellamy's 14-0 win over Milton on Friday night. The Braves struggled to convert third downs, and their second-to-last drive of the first half looked to be no different.
The Braves lined up to punt on fourth-and-3 from their 10, but a Milton player jumped offside, leading to a first down.
Then, on an ensuing third down, Balestrini was blitzed out of the pocket, scrambled to his left, and appeared to be hemmed in along the sideline. However, the ever-resourceful Balestrini was able to shovel the ball about 7 yards downfield to wide-open tight end Connor Fitzgerald to keep the drive alive.
Fitzgerald had an interesting night on both sides of the ball. Later in the same drive as the aforementioned first-down catch, the senior just missed a go-ahead touchdown. Fitzgerald also caught a TD pass with 9.6 seconds left in the first half.
On the defensive side, Fitzgerald — a Braves starter at linebacker since his sophomore year — made his first start at cornerback for Shikellamy. Yes, the rare transition from inside linebacker to defensive back.
"Wherever I can fit in to help the team, we're working it. I'm a puzzle piece," Fitzgerald said. " Coach (defensive coordinator Bill) Freeman is building it. I'm going to give it my all, no matter what position."
— Todd Hummel
Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said the score got away from the Wildcats on Friday in part because they got worn down, with Montoursville bringing 61 players to face the Wildcats' 32.
“It’s a Friday night and we got to play football in this situation,” he said. “We just have to keep moving forward and take it one week at a time, one day at a time.”
— Harold Raker