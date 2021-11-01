LEWISBURG — Tyler Gee torched the Lewisburg secondary in last Monday’s makeup game.
The Loyalsock quarterback threw just two incomplete passes, and tossed three touchdown passes.
So the Green Dragons knew they had to play better against Mifflinburg quarterback Troy Dressler, who ends the regular season as the top passer by yardage in the area.
“We saw on film that they looked to go deep,” Lewisburg defensive back Cam Michaels said after the Green Dragons’ won 12-6 to clinch a District 4 Class 4A playoff berth. “We had to prepared, and we gave them a lot of cushion.”
It looked to be a problem as well as Zack Wertman caught two quick passes for 12 yards in the Wildcats’ first drive.
Two things took place afterwards that helped Lewisburg. They adjusted their coverages a bit, and the rains helped down field passing treacherous at times.
Michaels picked off three passes in the game.
Sprinkle in the kind of run defense, the Green Dragons have played — they’ve allowed 108, 99 and 11 yards on the ground over the last three games, it’s not hard to see how Lewisburg made it’s run to the playoffs.
— Todd Hummel
Making a statement
Two of the last three Coal Bucket games between Shamokin and Mount Carmel have been decided by one score.
This being a rivalry, it also means the Red Tornadoes felt the games were too close.
So when the Indians grabbed a one-point lead in the first quarter, Mount Carmel felt it to assert control on its way to a 49-21 win at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve been saying all week how sick we are of always playing (Shamokin) close. Lately, it’s been a tough game every year, but we proved tonight that it doesn’t have to be a close game,” Mount Carmel senior Julien Stellar said. “We still got their best shot, but our guys executed and got the job done. The O-line stepped up again like they have the whole year. Our lines dominated on both sides of the ball.”
—Marc Malakoskie
Honoring a fallen teammate
Line Mountain senior Jace Hackenburg was expected to be a key contributor for the Line Mountain football team, but missed most of the year with an injury.
Sophomore running back Nolan Baumert wanted to honor Hackenburg on Senior Night during the Eagles’ 41-13 victory over James Buchanan.
Baumert switched his jersey to No. 8 for the game, Hackenburg’s number.
—Michael Bullock
Almost a great catch
Michaels almost broke the scoreless tie between Lewisburg and Mifflinburg late in the first half.
With the Green Dragons facing a fourth-and-goal from the 5, quarterback Wade Young had Michaels on a crossing pattern in the end zone.
Michaels couldn’t come up with the catch originally, and trapped it against his hip as he was falling to the ground, and twisting to his back. The official on the play signaled the ball hit the ground, and Michaels tried to plead his case.
On the television replay, the official was correct as the ball hit the turf with eight seconds left in the opening half.
—Todd Hummel