BERWICK — The difference between the halves was stark on Friday night at Crispin Field.
The Tigers ran just six plays from the line scrimmage on offense — not counting punts — no first downs, and barely two minutes of possessions in the half.
Southern Columbia had six yards of offense in the first half, all on the ground. The second half saw the Tigers roll up 269 yards on the ground, and 305 total yards of offense.
The first half was a comedy of bad luck, and poor play for the Tigers. They lost star linebacker Garrett Garcia to an injury, another player left the game with dehydration. Berwick fumbled the ball three times in the first half and recovered all of them. Southern Columbia couldn't get Berwick quarterback Matt Lonczynski — a 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior — to the ground, including one play, he completed a floating duck to Drey Wilk at the one-yard line to covert one of the five third downs Berwick converted in the first half.
"They were putting to us early. We didn't have a good half at all," Southern Columbia coach Jim Roth said. "With the situation — it happened against Mount Carmel years ago — it feels like a new game almost."
Halftime lasted nearly two hours as the teams made it to the field, and the second-half kickoff was in the air when the officials saw lightning and pulled the teams off the field just after 8 p.m. By the time the second half started, it was just before 10 when the second half resumed.
There wasn't much to do except mill around the locker room. It didn't rain much, but a slow-moving storm kept resetting the lightning clock back to 30 minutes.
"Even as a coach, you don't sense being behind as much just because of the long break," Roth said. "(The first half) almost becomes the past, and it feels like a new game, you just go out and get after it."
The Southern Columbia backfield entered the season a bit unsettled at the second-halfback position to replace star Gavin Garcia. Wes Barnes at fullback and Braeden Wisloski at halfback were both set, but Roth planned to rotate three players — Garrett Garcia, Carter Madden, Louden Murphy.
"We had Braeden set at one halfback, and we were going to rotate three guys at the other halfback," Roth said. "I remember thinking to myself, that seems like overkill to rotate three guys in that position."
However, by the time the Tigers got the ball back for the final time in the fourth quarter, the only player still healthy to take the field was Madden. Garrett and Murphy both missed the second half, and Wisloski was dealing with cramps after picking up 109 yards and two touchdowns on back-to-back carries in the third quarter.
"By the end of the game, we were down from four, to two, to one by the end of the game," Roth said. "So by the end of the first game, we are down to one running back.
"I guess it wasn't overkill."
Delays
All games featuring Valley teams were delayed at some point Friday night.
Mifflinburg and Midd-Were on the field with captains almost on their way to midfield for the coin toss when lightning halted kickoff.
Each time a lightning bolt was seen, it reset the game time 30 minutes. At one point, the running clock got to less than 10 minutes before a bolt reset it back to 30. The game finally kicked off at 8:13.
It was the second consecutive year Mifflinburg's opener was delayed. Last year's season opener with Danville was halted after the game had started. Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler said he would prefer delaying the start to stopping mid-game.
"I certainly would rather have it at the beginning, it's easier to get started," he said. "I am sure most coaches would say that.
Spreading the ball around
Mifflinburg showed off its array of skill players in Friday night's 54-0 win over Midd-West. A dozen players had carries in the opening half, and not all of them once the game got out of hand.
In the first two quarters, four different players — Andrew Diehl, Jarrett Miller, Carter Breed and Jonathan Melendez — each had at least one carry for more than 10 yards. Diehl had a 19-yard carry — moments after a touchdown was called back on a holding penalty on the Wildcats' first snap of the season.
Mifflinburg had eight carries of at least 10 yards, but none for more than 19.
Six different players also caught passes for the Wildcats.