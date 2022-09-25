It was overshadowed on a night when he threw four touchdown passes, but Zach Gordon’s running ability was probably just as impactful for Danville seizing control of Friday’s Heartland Athletic Conference-Division II showdown with Southern Columbia.
The senior quarterback was 5-for-6 for 180 yards and three scores in the first half, including a TD pass with 6.5 seconds left that broke a 14-all tie. He ran the ball only once before halftime, gaining 14 yards on third-and-8 early in the second quarter when he dropped back in play-action and found a lane to his right.
In the second half, however, the Ironmen used Gordon as a runner from the get-go, and they led by 28 points before the third quarter ended.
“We had that planned coming in, to kind of see what they do in the first half and then when we get to halftime see what else we can do,” Gordon said. “So we ran that.”
On the second snap of the half, Gordon was stopped for no gain on a quarterback draw. The next play was a third-and-9, and Gordon bolted out of the pocket to the right sideline for 30 yards. Three plays later, he sprung a draw for a 25-yard touchdown.
Late in the third, after Danville stuffed the Tigers on fourth-and-1 near midfield, Gordon took a belly keeper around the right side 45 yards to the end zone. He had 97 of his team-high 111 rushing yards in the third quarter.
“We saw that the (defensive) end was coming down, and Coach said, ‘If (the run) is there, pull it,’ so I pulled it,” Gordon said. “Then on that one belly, we knew we had them outnumbered if we just ran a lead sweep.
“It was just a really good scheme.”
— SCOTT DUDINSKIE
Injury bug
Both Danville and Southern Columbia sustained injuries to key players Friday.
The Tigers lost senior fullback Wes Barnes, who was already nursing a sore ankle, to an apparent arm injury on a hard-charging, 13-yard gain midway through the first quarter.
Barnes’ absence forced Southern to lean on fellow senior Braeden Wisloski, who took 24 carries for a game-high 184 yards and two TDs. It also made it easier for the Ironmen to key on Wisloski, who was tackled for a loss or no gain five times.
“They played harder than us. We were not physical enough, and we did not execute on either side of the ball the way we needed to. That’s my main disappointment,” said Tigers coach Jim Roth. “And I know we’ve had some big injuries, and Wes going down tonight was huge, too. But, still, you’ve got to overcome that.”
Danville lost junior center/nose guard Justin Kutcher to an ankle injury on the team’s first offensive play of the second quarter. The Ironmen moved senior Gunner Treibley to center, and shifted sophomore Chase Miller on the defensive front.
Both units performed well in Kutcher’s absence, with Danville outscoring Southern 35-7 the rest of the way.
“That’s huge,” said Danville coach Mike Brennan. “We were still able to accomplish that without, arguably, one of our best two-way linemen. So I was proud of our kids.”
— SCOTT DUDINSKIE
Playing with confidence
Danville’s 49-14 win over Southern Columbia snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series, and it also marked the most points allowed by the Tigers in a regular-season game since 1976 (a 53-12 loss to Milton).
“They have a nice team this year, and they knew coming in they were going to have a shot,” said Roth, who has 474 career wins. “Their kids played with a lot of confidence, and once they started having success ... I think the momentum helped them.”
The loss drops Southern to 3-2 this year. It is the first time since 2011 the Tigers have lost two games and the second loss that year came in the state final. It is the first time Southern has lost two regular season games since 2010, the last time Danville won in the series. Since the start of the 2012 season, Southern Columbia is 145-7.
— SCOTT DUDINSKIE
Diehl corralled
Andrew Diehl entered Friday night’s contest with Jersey Shore as one of the top dual threats in the area.
The Mifflinburg senior leads the area in touchdowns, is second in receiving yardage and fifth in rushing yards.
So in Jersey Shore’s 63-24 victory over the Wildcats in a battle of undefeated job, Jersey Shore safety Kooper Peacock had a simple job against Mifflinburg, make sure he knew where Diehl was at all times.
“I knew coming in I had to know where he was all the time,” Peacock said. “He’s a really good football player.”
Diehl, who entered the game with 12 touchdowns in four games (three in each of Mifflinburg’s first four victories), but the Bulldogs limited him to negative yards rushing, and just one catch and one touchdown in the game.
The catch came when Peacock was deep for a punt, and the Wildcats lined up in a formation which gives quarterback Troy Dressler the option to punt or to pick up the first down.
Nobody covered Diehl in the slot, and Dressler found him for a 22-yard pass down the seam.
Diehl’s only TD came when he took a pitch from Zach Wertman on a hook-and-ladder play late in the first half, and capped off the 69-yard scoring play.
— TODD HUMMEL