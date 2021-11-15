The Daily Item
Several Danville assistant coaches surveyed writers on the field after Friday’s game, wanting to know how many receiving yards the Ironmen allowed to Loyalsock standout Rian Glunk.
They seemed disappointed to learn the 6-foot-1, 195-pound junior finished with eight catches for 120 yards in Danville’s 42-21 win. The numbers were strikingly similar to those Glunk posted on Sept. 17 when Loyalsock gave the Ironmen their first loss of the season (8 catches, 136 yards) — but with one glaring exception.
Zero touchdowns.
Glunk scored three times in the teams’ first meeting.
“Glunk was my concern,” Danville coach Mike Brennan said. “I had a chance to see two of their last four games, and he was scary.”
Glunk entered the game with a team-high 52 receptions for 1,011 yards and 13 scores. He had as many multi-touchdown games (three) as games without a TD.
Danville, however, limited him to two first-half catches (both on first-down plays in the first quarter) on four targets while building a 21-7 lead. By the time Glunk made his third catch, the Ironmen were up 28-7 midway through the third quarter.
“We know that he’s a big part of their offense — he’s an outstanding player — (and) we knew they were going to try to get him the ball,” said Danville cornerback Carson Persing. “We had Zach Gordon back, which was a lot better. We had things moving around (in the secondary, following an injury to safety Gordon) the first time we played them, so it was pretty tough.
“After the last two weeks, with a bye and having a lot of time to prepare, it was a good defensive performance, I think.”
—Scott Dudinskie
History-making performance
Mount Carmel set the school season record for rushing yards in a season with its 319 yards in a 35-7 win over Troy in the District 4 Class 2A semifinals on Saturday night.
“We started a little slow tonight so I didn’t know if we’d get there but these guys deserve that. They work extremely hard and our linemen have just been grinding it out for months and they’re a special group, and a lot of are coming back next year,” said Darrah.
The team has rushed for 4,116 yards in 12 games this season, surpassing the total of 4,067 yards set by the 1998 team.
Interestingly enough, not one running back for the Red Tornadoes has 1,000 yards. Quarterback Pedro Feliciano leads the team with 894 yards, while running back Julien Stellar has 852.
—Matt Beltz
Taking advantage of an opportunity
Danville’s Aaron Johnson burst on the scene last season while spelling injured tailback Ty Stauffer. The electric runner averaged 13.4 yards per carry on 27 attempts over eight games.
The sophomore got some extra run in the second half Friday while Stauffer worked out a cramp on the sideline, and, again, Johnson turned heads.
Johnson popped a 30-yard gain with a broken tackle on Danville’s first snap after Loyalsock had pulled within 28-14. A facemask penalty at the end of the run moved the ball to the Lancers’ 14, and Johnson went for 9 yards on the next play. Stauffer returned to cap the drive with a 3-yard TD run.
Johnson added a 29-yard run in the fourth quarter to finish with 78 yards on eight carries. He also had a 33-yard catch in the first half, on a crossing pattern, grabbing a pass thrown slightly behind him in traffic.
—Scott Dudinskie